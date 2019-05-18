How to watch 2019 Preakness Stakes Live Stream Free Online Coverage

The 2019 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, with racing fans knowing there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. Race will be a race unto itself when it goes to post at 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico. With the top four horses to cross the finish line in the Kentucky Derby skipping the Preakness 2019, there’s a unique opportunity for others to step up and take advantage. Saturday’s event features 13 competitors, including several horses that ran in the Derby this month. Here is information on when and where to watch 2019 Preakness Stakes Live Stream Online, Post Positions Draw, odds, contenders, lineup.

How To Watch Preakness Stakes 2019 Live Stream Online

What: 144th Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Post time: Approx 6:48 pm ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBC Sports app

Online Stream: Watch Here

Kentucky Derby winner Country House will be absent due to a virus following his shock victory, while Maximum Security—who was disqualified from first place at Churchill Downs—will also miss out due to abrasions on his legs.However, the field will be packed with top-class talent, with Improbable leading the way with bookmakers before the event.

2019 Preakness Stakes Live Stream Free Online Horse race



The 144th Preakness Stakes can be watched on NBC’s live television broadcast, streamed on NBCsports.com or is available on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

FuboTV

FuboTV is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. The race can also be streamed on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Latest Odds (According To Oddschecker)

Improbable 2-1

War of Will 3-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Bourbon War 8-1

Owendale 11-1

Anothertwistafate 11-1

Win Win Win, 12-1

Warriors’s Charge 16-1

Bodexpress 16-1

Signalman 16-1

Laughing Fox 25-1

Market King 50-1

Preview About 144th Preakness

Seven-time Preakness-winning trainer Bob Baffert will again be aiming for the top prize as one of his best colts takes the track.

With the initial top-four finishers from the Kentucky Derby all missing from the second leg of the Triple Crown, Improbable has gained traction as the early favourite before the post position draw.Improbable was also the favourite in Kentucky, but he was eventually placed fourth after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

The Baffert-trained colt has failed to win in three starts in 2019, but the absence of Maximum Security could see him prevail at the weekend. Mike Smith rode Justify to success in the Preakness and the subsequent Triple Crown last year, and he will be aboard Improbable at the weekend.

Horse racing fans may be deprived of a Country House Triple Crown bid – the first time the Kentucky Derby champion hasn’t run at the Preakness since 1996 – but there are a few other storylines to root for.

Alwaysmining will be a hometown favorite as he looks to become the first Maryland-bred horse to win the Preakness since Deputed Testamony did so in 1983. Alwaysmining is entering on a bit of a hot streak, the winner of his last six races. Adding to his local charm, his trainer Kelly Rubley is a former middle school science teacher.

Final Word: Anothertwistafate has shown excellent pace in his preparations for the 144th Preakness, and the Blaine Wright-trained contender could produce a surprise at the weekend.