Wilder vs Breazeale Live Stream Reddit Boxing Streams Online Official Channels

Keeping aside soccer fans, half of the world is boxing event fanatics. Of course, in an event where the top boxers compete with each other, excitement level is bound to reach exponential heights. As of now, the unified world boxing champion Wilder is about to face Breazeale in a major event of boxing. For online fans, we have got some of the best ways to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online.

Talking about Wilder, he has won 8 out of his last ten matches and is looking quite strong. However, Breazeale has won low range competitions and will try his best to beat the world champion. Meanwhile, Breazeale has won three straight matches and is on the road to win his fourth one.

Therefore, let’s move ahead and discover some of the best ways to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing.

Wilder vs Breazeale live streaming Reddit free boxing online

Not everyone likes to visit the stadium and witness boxing events sitting in the seats of the stadium. Some prefer to be at homes, chill-in with their coffee and watch events in a serene manner. Therefore, if you are one of those individuals who like to watch boxing events online, we have done the hard work for you.

Browsing through every single online channel/services, we have certainly picked the best ones. Let’s come along as we uncover each service/channel one by one.

Wilder vs Breazeale live stream Reddit

Boxing lovers can watch Wilder vs Breazeale fight through Reddit. Search for Wilder vs Breazeale live stream Reddit or boxing related subreddit. Find out best official links to the fight.

1. Showtime

If you want to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online in high definition quality, choosing Showtime can be your best choice. Indeed, Showtime takes subscription cost.

Mobile users can watch Deontay Wilder Vs. Dominic Breazeale through the official website of Showtime Mobile app.

2. Fubo TV

Starting their journey as a pure sports streaming service, Fubo TV has taken the online streaming game far ahead. At pricing of $54.99 per month, you can access more than 70 channels. Also, each channel delivers high definition quality content which can help you to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online.

Also, Fubo TV delivers 7-days free trial to test their service and then purchase subscription-based plans.

What’s more? Fubo TV allows two device sharing at the same time. With this, two people can watch boxing events on separate devices all at once.

3. Sling TV

In the streaming industry, if there is one service that is delivering cost-effective plans, Sling TV has to be the sole name. Their basic package comes at pricing of $25 per month that gives access to 35+channels.

However, being an affordable streaming service, they don’t give any free cloud DVR functionality. Still, if you can add $5 in your basic plan, you can access the DVR feature of Sling TV.

Lastly, for watching Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online, Sling TV is a better choice for individuals who are looking for affordable streaming services.

4. PlayStation Vue

Purchasing the $45 plan of PlayStation Vue, you will get the ESPN channels out of the box. Also, every channel of PlayStation Vue delivers content in high quality whereas you get a good list of channels.

To watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online, you just need PlayStation Vue’s subscription and a compatible device.

Currently, PlayStation Vue is giving access to tons of other devices apart from PlayStation Also, PlayStation Vue comes with DVR features which give space for 500 programs to be recorded.

Wilder vs. Breazeale Fight Card

Let’s check out complete fight card for Wilder vs. Breazeale below.

Prelim Fight Card starting at 8 PM ET

Mike Alvarado vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Alexander Besputin vs. Alfredo Blanco

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Cristian Olivas

Guido Vianello vs. Lawrence Gabriel

Ruben Rodriguez vs. Ramel Snegur

Christopher Zavala vs. Sergio Antonio Gonzalez

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kevin Alfonso Luna

Main card at 11 PM ET

Vasiliy Wilder vs. Anthony Breazeale (for Wilder’s WBO and WBA lightweight titles)

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Tommy Karpency

Lomachenko vs. Breazeale fight details

Let’s have a quick preview on Wilder vs. Breazeale fight updates below.

When is the fight?

it’s on 18th May 2019, Friday.

What time it starts?

The live coverage of preliminary matches strats at 8 PM ET and the main card at 9 PM ET.

Can I watch it on TV?

There is no television coverage for the fight.

How to watch Wilder vs. Breazeale online?

Showtime Mobile app will be streaming the full fight including the main card.

Wrapping Things Up: How to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online

Coming down at the concluding phase, we hope you have gone through every single channel to watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing. Indeed, every channel/services are better than the rest, and you will need some time to pick the one, based on your needs.

Therefore, take a leap ahead, choose the best one and effortlessly watch Wilder vs Breazeale boxing online in a serene manner.