How To Watch NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 Live Stream Free Online

This Saturday , $1 million is up for grabs to the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR All-Star Race in Charlotte, North Carolina. While 19 drivers will compete in this race, only 15 are set to participate in tonight’s qualifying session for it, as only these 15 drivers have locked themselves into the field. For Racing lovers, we have got some of the most amazing options to watch Nascar All-Star Race 2019 live stream.

How To Watch NASCAR All-Star Race 2019 Live Stream Online

Date: Saturday, May 18

Start time: 6 p.m. ET (Open) | 8:30 p.m. ET (All-Star Race)

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch Here

Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be the third night race of the 2019 season. As for the TV channel, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to FS1 for the third week in a row. As part of FOX’s TV deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, FOX was slated to show nine Cup races this year, and FS1 was scheduled to show eight, including the All-Star Race.

These drivers have locked themselves into the field as a result of the fact that they have either won at least one Cup Series race in the 2018 and/or 2019 seasons, won at least one All-Star Race, won at least one Cup Series championship or accomplished more than one of these feats.

Watch Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race Live Stream Free Online

In addition to the TV coverage on FS1, Saturday night’s race is available via live stream through FOX Sports Go or fuboTV. New fuboTV users can sign up with a seven-day free trial. So grab your free trial now!!

Three additional drivers will qualify for the race by winning a stage of tomorrow evening’s Monster Energy Open and thus start in 16th, 17th and 18th place, and the highest finishing driver in the All-Star Fan Vote who does not win a stage of the Open will also qualify for it and thus start in 19th.

Drivers who are not eligible to compete in the All-Star Race will try to race their way into the main event Saturday night via the Monster Energy Open, a three-segment race (20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps) that takes place a couple hours before the All-Star Race. The winners at the end of each segment in the Monster Energy Open will be added to the All-Star field, as will the winner of a fan vote.

The qualifying formats for the Monster Energy Open and for the All-Star race are different. Open qualifying (6 p.m. ET on Friday) will look familiar – two rounds of single-car qualifying. All-Star qualifying (7 p.m. ET on Friday), though, is unique. Each car will run three laps and must come in for a mandatory, four-tire pit stop with no pit road speed limit. This is why two pit road speed practice sessions are part of Friday’s schedule for drivers who are already in the All-Star race.