Brooks Koepka has record breaking performance at 2019 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka set golf history on Friday with his 5-under par in the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black golf course in Farmingdale, NY. Over the first two rounds of golf’s second major of the season, Koepka is at -12. Koepka’s score of 128 (7-under par 63 on Thursday and a 5-under par 65 on Friday) is the lowest score ever produced after the first two rounds of a major championship in the history of golf.

Koepka broke the record of 130 set by five other golfers. The previous record holders were Gary Woodland (2018 PGA Championship), Jordan Spieth (2015 Masters), Martin Kaymer of Germany (2014 U.S. Open), Brandt Snedeker (2012 British Open) and Nick Faldo of England (1992 British Open).

In round 2, Koepka had seven birdies and two bogeys for his five-under par 65. He birdied the first, second, fourth, 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th holes, and bogeyed the 10th and 17th holes.

Koepka also has a very comfortable lead after 36 holes. He currently leads Spieth and Adam Scott by a full converted touchdown, as they both have scores of -5. On Saturday in round three, Koepka will be teeing off with Spieth at 12:50 p.m. ET.

One thing Koepka needs to be cautious however is that Spieth and Scott are both major champions. Scott, a native of Australia, won the 2013 Masters. Spieth meanwhile won the 2015 U.S. Open and Masters and 2017 British Open.

The other major storyline at the 2019 PGA Championship centered around two-time major champion John Daly. The winner of the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open, Daly was given permission to use a motorized cart during the tournament because he is suffering from osteoarthritis in his knee.

The last person to be given permission to use a cart at a major championship was Casey Martin in 1998 and 2012. When Martin was given permission to use a cart for Kippel-Trenaaunay syndrome in his right leg, it was a major controversy. Among the golfers who argued that Martin should walk the course and not use a cart was Jack Nicklaus.