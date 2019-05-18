UFC Fight Night 152 Live Stream Full Fight Online

On Saturday, the UFC visits Rochester, N.Y. for the first time for UFC Fight Night 152. You can watch UFC Fight Night 152 Live Stream Free Online HQ coverage below. The event takes place at Blue Cross Arena and is headlined by a welterweight bout between two former lightweight fighters. In the 170-pound contest, ex-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos faces former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee. So, Check out the fight instant!!!

When: Saturday, May 18 at 8pm ET

Where: Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York

Streaming: ESPN+

Online Stream: Watch Here

Dos Anjos moved to the welterweight division in 2017 following a two-fight losing skid. He opened his run in the heavier weight class with three straight wins. The former lightweight title holder then went winless in 2018, losing bouts to former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington and current welterweight champion Kamura Usman. His most recent victory was a December 2017 decision win over ex-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

the main event is a more-than-pleasing welterweight clash featuring a legend in the promotion taking on a brash star who’s looking to begin making his mark within the 170-pound division as former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Kevin Lee.

The veteran dos Anjos (28-11) will be looking to shake a two-fight losing streak, though those losses aren’t necessarily ones that could be considered terribly disappointing. At UFC 225 in June 2018, dos Anjos suffered a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington while challenging for the interim welterweight title. A short time later in November, another unanimous decision loss followed, this time at the hands of current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Two decision losses to two champions don’t disqualify RDA from future title contention, but each win going forward now is critical.

Dos Anjos vs. Lee: Why it matters

Talk about an introduction to being a welterweight. In Kevin Lee’s first fight in the weight class, he’ll take on UFC legend Rafael dos Anjos, who’s currently ranked no. 3. Although dos Anjos is also a relative newcomer to the division (he only started fighting as a welterweight in 2017), he touts a 3-2 record and still has a robust résumé as a lightweight, including a championship. Lee can quickly establish himself as a welterweight force to be reckoned with by taking out dos Anjos, as well as firmly put his loss to Al Iaquinta in December 2018—a unanimous decision—behind him.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, is coming off two straight losses, the only two fights in which he competed in 2018. He probably won’t climb in the rankings by defeating Lee in his first fight in the division, but a victory will provide a nice shift in momentum. ESPN’s Richard Mann sees a lot of similarities between both dos Anjos and Lee, as he credits both fighters’ lightweight backgrounds; however, he does warn that dos Anjos has shown a noticeable weakness in preventing takedowns since moving up a weight class. Mann notes that Lee could get a leg up in the match-up if he’s able to tap into his wrestling background to expose dos Anjos.

To his credit, Lee knows that the fight is going to be bruising. He told BJPENN.com “I see it being a bloodbath, I really do. I haven’t gotten one of them in the UFC yet.” The stakes couldn’t be higher.