UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Rafael dos Anjos got back in the win column in a big way tonight in Rochester, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night; dos Anjos vs Lee.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State athletic commissions doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 8,200

Gate: $643,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $240,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Oliveira: $220,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ed Herman: $128,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vicente Luque: $96,000 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Lee: $94,000 ($84,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aspen Ladd: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nik Lentz: $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Cummings: $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $67,500 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Carlos Junior: $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Megan Anderson: $42,000 ($32,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Desmond Green: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Trizano: $30,500 ($27,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Patrick Cummins: $30,000 ($20,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $19,500 ($16,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Derrick Krantz: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Jourdain: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)