Wilder vs Breazeale Live Stream Full Fight PPV Online

Wilder will defense of his WBC Heavyweight title on Saturday in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. His opponent will be his bitter rival Dominic Breazeale. Wilder is looking to bounce back into the win column in his first fight since he and Tyson Fury battled to a drawback in December. At 40-0-1 with 39 KOs, Wilder is looking to add another title defense to his resume before a potential rematch with Fury or a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Wilder vs. Breazeale Fight Info

When: Saturday, May 18 | main card begins 9 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: Showtime

Prelim fights will stream live on YouTube at 6:30 pm ET, and the main card goes live in the US at 9:00 pm ET on Showtime.

Heavyweight championship boxing is back this weekend as WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the ring looking to extend his undefeated streak as he puts his title on the line against mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale. While the WBC champ Wilder has never tasted defeat, he will be looking to get back into the win column after that particular streak recently came to a close.

Back in December, Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) defended his championship against ex-unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and the outcome of the bout drew controversy. Although Wilder dramatically knocked Fury down in the 12th and final round of the world championship showdown, the judges scored the bout a split-draw as Wilder retained his title. An immediate rematch was expected before Fury recently signed an exclusive deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Boxing. So now, Breazeale will get his opportunity at the WBC heavyweight crown.

Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) will enter the ring on Saturday night to challenge for a heavyweight title for the second time in his career. The first crack he was awarded resulted in the lone loss of his career, when he suffered a seventh-round TKO loss to current unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua while challenging for the IBF title in June 2016. He’s rattled off three consecutive victories since the Joshua loss, including a ninth-round KO win over Carlos Negron in his last outing this past December.

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs), 33-year-old heavyweight champion, will put his impressive record on the line against powerhouse challenger 33-year-old Dominic “Trouble” Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs). As you can see from those stats these two are both knock-out specialists which should make for a really high power pairing.

While Wilder is undefeated as belt holder, Breazeale has lost one of his 21 fights in a seventh-round knockout by unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2016. So while Wilder is one of the fiercest fighters out there, Breazeale is no bum either.

Basically put…don’t miss this match if you’re after some intense heavyweight boxing action. We’ll do our part by telling you how to get a Wilder vs Breazeale live stream from absolutely anywhere in the world.

Negotiations for an undisputed title fight between Wilder and Joshua have stalled, with both camps unable to agree terms, and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is eager to impress before ‘AJ’ heads to New York for his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wilder’s sniper-like sights will be set on a swifter demolition of Breazeale, who was stopped in the seventh round of a brutal IBF title fight with Joshua in 2016, but the Californian has responded with three stoppage wins and is determined to force his way into the turbulent plot line for the top division.

With the eyes of the sport upon him, Wilder has an ideal stage to declare himself as the heavyweight ruler, although Joshua will be watching and waiting for his own opportunity to stake his claim for the status of world No 1.