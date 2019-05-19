Intermittent fasting meal plan example (for 16-hour fasts)

Intermittent fasting lets you decide what to eat. What’s the catch? You have to consume calories during the eating window of the plan you choose to follow. After that window of time closes, you’re limited to non-caloric drinks and water. Your body will enter a fat burning mode during the fasting window. Studies show that this happens because your insulin levels drop. Lower insulin helps your body start burning fat. This, in turn, helps you lose weight. It also enhances your physical health and brain function.
With that said, there are plans that allow you to consume some calories during fast days. You have to ensure that you don’t exceed 25 percent of your daily intake. For example, the 5/2 plan limits you to 500-600 calories for 2 days a week. You maintain your normal calorie intake for 5 days of the week.
Though you have the freedom to eat anything, it’s always good to have a meal plan. This will help you eat healthily and maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting.
Today, we’ll concentrate on the 16/8 fasting method. Limiting your meals to 8 hours might have you wondering how you can make the most of your meals.
We’ll focus on healthy meals. Remember that you have the freedom to adjust the meal plan. Always maintain a diet full of nutrient-rich balanced meals. You can also enjoy your chocolate or pizza every once in a while.
The meal plan below will give you great suggestions. It also features a balanced diet that includes lean animal protein, veggies, healthy carbs, fruits, and nuts.
Since the 16/8 plan blends well with other diets, you should create a meal plan that’s in line with your current diet. If you’re vegan, you’ll have to substitute the animal protein with the equivalent plant protein. You can always consult a nutritionist to figure out what’s best for you.
If you’re still hungry after following this meal plan, you can still have more food. During your fasting window, you should eat until you’re satisfied. The food should be filling and full of fiber. This will help reduce hunger in the subsequent fasting window.
Furthermore, make sure you stay well hydrated. You can have water, herbal tea, black coffee, and apple cider vinegar. Homemade broth is also a good option. Ensure all these drinks are calorie free and contain no artificial preservatives or flavors.
Let’s check out a one-week meal plan example. It will also apply if your current intermittent fasting plan includes a fasting window of 10 to 14 hours.
16/8 Intermittent fasting meal plan example
In our example, we’ll assume a fasting window that falls in the night.
1st Day
Meal 1: Bowl of Humus
Meal 2: Shrimp Salad
Meal 3: Baked chicken and asparagus
Snacks: Yogurt and banana
2nd Day
Meal 1: Fresh green smoothie
Meal 2: Quinoa salad with cucumbers
Meal 3: Baked Salmon and Kale
Snacks: Strawberries
3rd Day
Meal 1: Pancakes
Meal 2: Tuna Sandwich and steamed veggies
Meal 3: Fish fillet and baked potatoes
Snacks: apple slices with peanut butter
4th Day
Meal 1: Protein Shake
Meal 2: Chicken Salad and fruit smoothie
Meal 3: Baked Salmon and veggie salad
Snacks: Dark chocolate
5th Day
Meal 1: Chia pudding
Meal 2: Chicken pea and bean salad
Meal 3: Ground bean and turkey burrito
Snacks: Almonds
6th Day
Meal 1: Protein-rich muffins
Meal 2: Taco salad with avocado
Meal 3: Quinoa and kale salad
Snacks: Protein bar
7th Day
Meal 1: Protein Shake
Meal 2: Turkey sandwich and soup
Meal 3: Stir fry chicken and cauliflower
Snacks: Boiled eggs
As mentioned before, you can adjust this according to your preference. For example, choose different fruits or nuts if you don’t like the ones listed.
Now that you have a plan in place, you can embark on this intermittent fasting journey with confidence. On the other hand, if you’re already a fasting guru, this meal plan will help add variety to your current options. Remember it’s all about flexibility. As long as you don’t binge on junk every day, when you eat is more important than what you eat.
