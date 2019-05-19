Intermittent fasting meal plan example (for 16-hour fasts)

Intermittent fasting lets you decide what to eat. What’s the catch? You have to consume calories during the eating window of the plan you choose to follow. After that window of time closes, you’re limited to non-caloric drinks and water. Your body will enter a fat burning mode during the fasting window. Studies show that this happens because your insulin levels drop. Lower insulin helps your body start burning fat. This, in turn, helps you lose weight. It also enhances your physical health and brain function.

With that said, there are plans that allow you to consume some calories during fast days. You have to ensure that you don’t exceed 25 percent of your daily intake. For example, the 5/2 plan limits you to 500-600 calories for 2 days a week. You maintain your normal calorie intake for 5 days of the week.

Though you have the freedom to eat anything, it’s always good to have a meal plan. This will help you eat healthily and maximize the benefits of intermittent fasting.

Today, we’ll concentrate on the 16/8 fasting method. Limiting your meals to 8 hours might have you wondering how you can make the most of your meals.

We’ll focus on healthy meals. Remember that you have the freedom to adjust the meal plan. Always maintain a diet full of nutrient-rich balanced meals. You can also enjoy your chocolate or pizza every once in a while.

The meal plan below will give you great suggestions. It also features a balanced diet that includes lean animal protein, veggies, healthy carbs, fruits, and nuts.

Since the 16/8 plan blends well with other diets, you should create a meal plan that’s in line with your current diet. If you’re vegan, you’ll have to substitute the animal protein with the equivalent plant protein. You can always consult a nutritionist to figure out what’s best for you.

If you’re still hungry after following this meal plan, you can still have more food. During your fasting window, you should eat until you’re satisfied. The food should be filling and full of fiber. This will help reduce hunger in the subsequent fasting window.

Furthermore, make sure you stay well hydrated. You can have water, herbal tea, black coffee, and apple cider vinegar. Homemade broth is also a good option. Ensure all these drinks are calorie free and contain no artificial preservatives or flavors.

Let’s check out a one-week meal plan example. It will also apply if your current intermittent fasting plan includes a fasting window of 10 to 14 hours.

16/8 Intermittent fasting meal plan example

In our example, we’ll assume a fasting window that falls in the night.

1st Day

Meal 1: Bowl of Humus

Meal 2: Shrimp Salad

Meal 3: Baked chicken and asparagus

Snacks: Yogurt and banana

2nd Day

Meal 1: Fresh green smoothie

Meal 2: Quinoa salad with cucumbers

Meal 3: Baked Salmon and Kale

Snacks: Strawberries

3rd Day

Meal 1: Pancakes

Meal 2: Tuna Sandwich and steamed veggies

Meal 3: Fish fillet and baked potatoes

Snacks: apple slices with peanut butter

4th Day

Meal 1: Protein Shake

Meal 2: Chicken Salad and fruit smoothie

Meal 3: Baked Salmon and veggie salad

Snacks: Dark chocolate

5th Day

Meal 1: Chia pudding

Meal 2: Chicken pea and bean salad

Meal 3: Ground bean and turkey burrito

Snacks: Almonds

6th Day

Meal 1: Protein-rich muffins

Meal 2: Taco salad with avocado

Meal 3: Quinoa and kale salad

Snacks: Protein bar

7th Day

Meal 1: Protein Shake

Meal 2: Turkey sandwich and soup

Meal 3: Stir fry chicken and cauliflower

Snacks: Boiled eggs

As mentioned before, you can adjust this according to your preference. For example, choose different fruits or nuts if you don’t like the ones listed.

Now that you have a plan in place, you can embark on this intermittent fasting journey with confidence. On the other hand, if you’re already a fasting guru, this meal plan will help add variety to your current options. Remember it’s all about flexibility. As long as you don’t binge on junk every day, when you eat is more important than what you eat.