Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker) and Glen Purvis for being May’s winner (also via tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith on June 1st. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Kevin Lee – 62%

Aspen Ladd – 90%

Antonio Carlos Junior – 72%

Megan Anderson – 90%

Charles Oliveira – 90%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 44-27 (64%)



UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Pick ‘Em Results

1 CDN420 6 2 Brandon Kaplan 6 2 Glen Purvis 6 4 Sam K 5 5 Barry Oh 4 5 Cameron Walsh 4 5 Kevin Gordon 4 5 MMAinVA 4 5 Neil H. 4 5 The MMA Manifesto 4 11 Abdalla 3 11 Dave K. 3 11 Derek Imm 3 11 Herman Martinez 3 11 Isaac 3 11 James Weise 3 11 larry chaput 3 11 Michael J. 3 11 Nathan H. 3 11 Rodney 3 11 SternFan74 3 11 theJawas 3 23 Caleb Matthews 1 23 Robert Oakes 1 23 ryanC 1



May Top Five

1 Glen Purvis 21 2 theJawas 21 3 Nathan H. 20 4 Dave K. 19 4 Michael J. 19



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 91 1 MMAinVA 91 3 Nathan H. 89 4 Glen Purvis 87 4 Neil H. 87 6 Brandon Kaplan 86 6 CDN420 86 8 Cameron Walsh 85 9 Herman Martinez 83 10 Michael J. 81

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)