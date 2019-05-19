MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee  Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker) and Glen Purvis for being May’s winner (also via tiebreaker)!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith on June 1st. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Kevin Lee – 62%
Aspen Ladd – 90%
Antonio Carlos Junior – 72%
Megan Anderson – 90%
Charles Oliveira – 90%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 44-27 (64%)

 


1 CDN420 6
2 Brandon Kaplan 6
2 Glen Purvis 6
4 Sam K 5
5 Barry Oh 4
5 Cameron Walsh 4
5 Kevin Gordon 4
5 MMAinVA 4
5 Neil H. 4
5 The MMA Manifesto 4
11 Abdalla 3
11 Dave K. 3
11 Derek Imm 3
11 Herman Martinez 3
11 Isaac 3
11 James Weise 3
11 larry chaput 3
11 Michael J. 3
11 Nathan H. 3
11 Rodney 3
11 SternFan74 3
11 theJawas 3
23 Caleb Matthews 1
23 Robert Oakes 1
23 ryanC 1

 


May Top Five

1 Glen Purvis 21
2 theJawas 21
3 Nathan H. 20
4 Dave K. 19
4 Michael J. 19


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 91
1 MMAinVA 91
3 Nathan H. 89
4 Glen Purvis 87
4 Neil H. 87
6 Brandon Kaplan 86
6 CDN420 86
8 Cameron Walsh 85
9 Herman Martinez 83
10 Michael J. 81

 

