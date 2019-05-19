Congratulations to CDN420 for winning our UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker) and Glen Purvis for being May’s winner (also via tiebreaker)! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith on June 1st. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Kevin Lee – 62%
Aspen Ladd – 90%
Antonio Carlos Junior – 72%
Megan Anderson – 90%
Charles Oliveira – 90%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 44-27 (64%)
UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|CDN420
|6
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|2
|Glen Purvis
|6
|4
|Sam K
|5
|5
|Barry Oh
|4
|5
|Cameron Walsh
|4
|5
|Kevin Gordon
|4
|5
|MMAinVA
|4
|5
|Neil H.
|4
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|11
|Abdalla
|3
|11
|Dave K.
|3
|11
|Derek Imm
|3
|11
|Herman Martinez
|3
|11
|Isaac
|3
|11
|James Weise
|3
|11
|larry chaput
|3
|11
|Michael J.
|3
|11
|Nathan H.
|3
|11
|Rodney
|3
|11
|SternFan74
|3
|11
|theJawas
|3
|23
|Caleb Matthews
|1
|23
|Robert Oakes
|1
|23
|ryanC
|1
May Top Five
|1
|Glen Purvis
|21
|2
|theJawas
|21
|3
|Nathan H.
|20
|4
|Dave K.
|19
|4
|Michael J.
|19
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|91
|1
|MMAinVA
|91
|3
|Nathan H.
|89
|4
|Glen Purvis
|87
|4
|Neil H.
|87
|6
|Brandon Kaplan
|86
|6
|CDN420
|86
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|85
|9
|Herman Martinez
|83
|10
|Michael J.
|81
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments