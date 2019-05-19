Washington Valor Earn Second Win of The 2019 AFL Season 📸

All Pro Reels

By May 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Valor (2-2) defeated the the Philadelphia Soul (2-2) on Saturday afternoon in the District. The final score was 53-46 in favor of the AFL’s reigning champion.

The high scoring affair was an entertaining game to say the least. I had the chance to cover the game in person – check out the moments I captured in the album below.

Next up for the Valor is an away game where they will travel to Columbus, Ohio next Saturday, May 25th at 3:30 pm EST to take on the Columbus Destroyers who are currently sitting at 0-4 on the season.

