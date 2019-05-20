5 teams who want to give a player a fitting farewell at the World Cup 2019

It is the dream of every player to represent his country at the biggest event of cricket, ICC World Cup. All the top teams of the world send out their strongest squads to win the World Cup, a tournament which is conducted once in every 4 years.

Cricket being a team sport, the young players and the experienced pros play together, with a plethora of seasoned campaigners bidding farewell to international cricket after the tournament ends.

The youth tries their best to ensure that the great legends of their country get a perfect farewell. This trend will continue at the upcoming edition of World Cup with these 5 teams wanting to give their legends a fitting farewell –

#5 West Indies: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has been an inspiration for every young cricketer. His hard-hitting skills and ability to score runs quickly has helped him gain a huge number of fans. This World Cup will be his last and the entire West Indies team would love to give a fairy tale end to the story of the Universe Boss.

#4 New Zealand: Ross Taylor

The greatest New Zealand batsman in ODI history, Ross Taylor will make his 4th appearance at the mega-event. The cricket fans have a lot of respect for this player because of his ability to stay calm and score runs. The New Zealand team will love to thank Taylor for his contributions with a World Cup trophy.

#3 Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga

Though Sri Lanka could not win the World Cup for Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in 2015, they would try their best to give a glorious end to Lasith Malinga’s career at the 2019 World Cup, which will definitely be his last ODI World Cup.

#2 Pakistan: Shoaib Malik

The hero of Pakistan, Shoaib Malik has serving his nation even before his 2019 World Cup teammates, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain were born. This shows how dedicated Malik is towards the sport and towards his country. He has never lifted the World Cup trophy in his career and he will feel very overwhelmed if his team helps him in realizing his dream.

#1 India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Former World Cup winning captain, MS Dhoni is the most successful cricketer participating in the 2019 World Cup. Having done so much for the country, Virat Kohli’s men will love to give him a perfect send-off with the World Cup trophy.

