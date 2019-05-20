Fighters of the Week

1. Naoya Inoue: In less than three rounds, Inoue has disposed of both Juan Carlos Payano and Emmanuel Rodriguez to advance to the finals against a Nonito Donaire who has Mr. Magoo-ed his way into the finals.

2. Josh Taylor: Regis Prograis awaits in the finals for Taylor, who got by his toughest test in Ivan Baranchyk in the semifinals, winning the IBF junior welterweight title in the process.

3. Deontay Wilder: On a monster right-hand that Wilder almost goddamned crow-hopped into, Dominic Breazeale crumpled to the ground, and despite his absurd statement that it was stopped quickly, he didn’t even get to one foot by the ten-count. After this, the calls for AJ or Fury are going to get louder and louder.

4. Alex Pereira: On his third attempt, he finally defeated Jason Wilnis, in front of Wilnis’s home-country fans, with a hellacious flying knee, retaining his Glory Middleweight championship.

5. Moruti Mthalane: On a Monday morning from Tokyo, Mthalane retained his IBF World Flyweight title over Masayuki Kuroda by a unanimous decision in a damned fun back-and-forth back.

6. Marat Grigorian: After four losses to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, on his fifth damned try, he finally slayed his personal dragon via a decision, and is the Glory Lightweight champion.

7. Christian Lee: In the main event of OneFC: Enter the Dragon, Lee took Shinya Aoki’s Lightweight championship, joining his sister, Angela, as ONE world champions.

8. Regian Eersel: Is the new OneFC Kickboxing Lightweight champion after defeating Nieky Holzken in the co-main event of OneFC: Enter the Dragon.

9. Rafael dos Anjos: Welcomed Kevin Lee to the welterweight division by wearing him town, taking him into the late rounds, and being relentless. A gassed Lee didn’t have the horses late and RDA took a submission win in the main event of UFC Rochester.

10. Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy: It was by split-decision and was extremely close, but in the end, Phetmorakot handed The Doctor, Giorgio Petrosyan just his third career loss, in OneFC’s Featherweight Kickboxing Grand-Prix.

11. Samy Sana/Jo Nattawut/Dzhabar Askreov: Aside from Phetmorakot, the other three fighters that advanced in OneFC’s million-dollar featherweight grand prix.

12. Billy Joe Saunders: Well he successfully avoided Canelo and Golovkin and bailed to super middleweight. Alas, he’s a world champion again, claiming the vacant WBO championship at 168lbs.

13. Amanda Monteiro: Is the new Fight To Win Women’s Flyweight Champion after a split-decision win over Karen Antunes.

14. Kaynan Duarte: In the main event of Fight To Win 113, Duarte decisioned Tanner Rice.

15. Ian Heinisch: Put the…boots…to Shoeface. I’m really sorry. Anywho, in a gritty bout in the co-main event on UFC, Heinisch used his wrestling to eke out three 29-28s on the scorecards in a solid name-making win.