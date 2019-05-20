Let Me Hear Your Body Talk, Baby Boomers

Let’s get physical, physical! That old 80s ditty must have been your mom and dad’s, battle cry, and it ought to be a chant for everyone because people need to move for the sake of their health and wellbeing. Many people are sadly just “eat-lethic,” but they forget about being athletic. Hence, they turn physically fat and not physically fit. When was the last time you even moved?

There’s no excuse to keep you from moving because people of all ages have something in store for them at the gym. Fitness enthusiasts over the age of 50 can be seen there working just as hard and as diligently as their younger counterparts. And that is not a surprise because these baby boomers and the fitness revolution go hand in hand. Baby boomers are the ones credited for starting the trend of group fitness. Imagine that, your baby boomer’s generation was the first one to go on beast mode.

Tailor Fit, Swift Programs

These days, gyms are paying it forward to the generation that started the fitness craze by offering gentler workouts tailor fit for older adults with uncooperative body parts. With aging hips, not swash but buckling knees, and weak ankles, new programs have been swiftly crafted for the benefit of this age group. Many fitness centers and gyms have started to beef up their offerings with the baby boomer fitness program that’s comprised of lower intensity, fewer impact moves, and slower speed. These programs do not compromise the health benefits nor the results.

When you look at it, the young ones certainly do have more flexibility as opposed to the young once upon a time with their aches and pains. So now, there’s dancing with less jumping, strength training with lighter weights, and even classic tai chi classes for older adults. New gentle yoga has also emerged, where there’s no shame when you hang onto a chair for the sake of keeping your balance. Ballet Barre and Pilates fusion are also on the list of offerings as more balanced, and your aging body demands lighter workouts.

When your Knees Refuse to Enlist

Sadly, not everyone has gotten on with the new programs, though. Studies indicate that 32 percent of older adults admit to having no form of movement or exercise to pump up their hearts during their down times. That’s a big chunk of older folks dragging their butts to the couch instead of moving and shaking their butts in the gym.

Despite significant proof that exercise helps our bodies and brains, it is somewhat alarming that some older people still choose to be couch potatoes. You better take yourself out of that list! Your knees may refuse to cooperate, but with a wide array of programs to choose from, there is something out there that’s knee friendly, with the capacity to surely tickle both your fancy and your sweat glands.

It is essential to remind everyone that a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week, coupled with two resistance or weight training workouts, are what’s needed to meet the basic recommended standard of fitness. Don’t let those numbers scare you, though. With 24 hours or 1,440 minutes in a day, that’s just a small portion. You can easily block time off and make fitness happen. The power rests in your hands. Choose to make it a priority!

Who’s the Big Spender

All is not lost because encouraging signs have been presenting themselves in the form of golden oldies signing up for a gym membership. Do they have a lot of money to burn? How much do baby boomers spend on fitness? Well, membership is free for adults over 65, as it is usually covered by Medicare or whatever private insurance they possess. If not completely free, some form of discount is available to those who belong to the Senior Citizen club.

Surprisingly, those older people who newly re-enlist were ones the experienced exercisers of their youth. Thanks to budget breaks, it is easy for them to be motivated to be healthy. And newsflash, baby boomers ranging from 50 to 70 do have money to spend. Since they are now in a new phase in their lives, they seek fitness to prevent declining health and quality of life. They also use it to control and manage aches and pains like high blood pressure, arthritis, and the like.

Though aging cannot be stopped, it can be slowed down with the right diet and exercise. Maintaining balance, flexibility, and mobility are essential because, without these, you can easily succumb to falls and other health problems. If you don’t want your health and lifestyle to deteriorate, there is no secret. Just keep on moving no matter what age you are!