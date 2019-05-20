Preakness Stakes: News, analysis, products, and more

On the eve of the 2019 Preakness Stakes, everybody is dying to find out who will win the thrilling races ahead. The events take place between the 16th and the 18th of May, starting early at 10:30 EDT at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the U.S. Thoroughbred Triple Crown. The first leg was the Kentucky Derby held on May 4th, and the upcoming event, which will be concluding the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes, which takes place on June 8th, 2019.

News

The biggest news in Baltimore at the moment is the sudden death of one of the horses just before Preakness. Congrats Gal finished last in the Miss Preakness Stakes and then she fell to the ground. The field veterinarians tended to her immediately but unfortunately, she could not be saved. “Congrats Gal suffered death after the eighth race,” said the Stronach Group, the company operating the track, in an official statement. At the moment, PETA has requested a formal investigation of the horse’s death including a necropsy and blood testing.

Analysis

The 2019 Preakness lineup only features two horses ridden by jockeys who have victories in the Triple Crown race. They are Mike Smith, who won the Triple Crown last year with his horse Justify and who also won Preakness back in 1993, that time with Prairie Bayou. For the 2019 Preakness Stakes, he will be riding Improbable.

Javier Castellano won the Triple Crown in 2017 aboard Cloud Computing and back in 2006 riding Bernadini. This year, he is riding Warrior’s Charge. He is also the big winner of the 2019 Black Eyes Susan Race on Friday. The excitement for the big race is quickly building up in Maryland and all over the world with millions of fans getting ready to stream the horseracing event online.

At the moment, the favorite is Improbable at 5-2 Preakness odds, followed by War of Will, ridden by new sensation Tyler Gaddalione at 4-1. Here is the full list of Preakness odds:

Improbable 5-2

War of Will 4-1

Anothertwistafate 6-1

Alwaysmining 8-1

Owendale 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Warrior’s Charge 12-1

Win Win Win 15-1

Bodexpress 20-1

Laughing Fox 20-1

Market King 30-1

Signalman 30-1

Everfast 50-1

Top Picks

According to legendary horse racing handicapper Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg, who named the winners of the 2017 and 2018 Preakness Stakes before the race ever took place based on his vast experience. He was a huge fan of the Javier Castellano – Cloud Computing duo, putting him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets and he was right on the money. As for his take on the 2019 Preakness Stakes, it goes as follows:

Alwaysmining – while this horse is a longshot at 8-1 Preakness odds, Goldberg believes in him. A local challenger aiming to be the 9th Maryland-bred horse to win Preakness in the last 36 years. He has won six races in a row, he’s constantly posted fast times and he’s beat Win Win Win (15-1 Preakness odds) last December in the Heft Stakes.

Goldberg does not support War of Will – while this horse is one of the top Vegas favourites at 4-1 Preakness odds, to Goldberg, it won’t make the cut. War of Will is surely going to go down in horseracing history as the horse involved in the first disqualification of a winning Derby horse on objection when it beat Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby, but it has not risen to the legend since. Goldberg believes that War of Will is not going to deliver a much more powerful performance at Preakness 2019.

Products

The Back-Eyed Susan is the Friday event that allows for the fashion-conscious to flaunt their best, packaged with an extravagant retail experience at Runway on the Rail that includes boutique retail, premium bar access, as well as rail-views of world-class thoroughbred racing.

The day also includes the Hooves&Heels competitions. Horses enter the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Best Turned Out Horse Award, while all the women attending Black-Eyed Susan day can head to the heal section. 2017’s Best of Baltimore Fashionista, Lana Rae, selects the ladies with the best fashion trends. Preakness Stakes attendees can also get the collectible T-shirt to mark the date of this exciting race.