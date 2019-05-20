What You Should Know About Access Controls

Access control means different things to different people. For some people, it involves selectively granting user access to accounts based on authentication. For others, it is about locking down a network based on machine-machine interactions or VLANs. However, access control is the restriction of access to a resource. Whether you are trying to protect your property or information from thieves, every security system begins with the way you control access to that environment. Read on to discover what you should know about access control.

Types. Most people may assume that access control is the use of high-tech devices to prevent intruders from entering your premises. However, access control systems exist in two primary forms: physical and technological access control systems. Physical access control systems are physical barriers, such as locks or guards. Only those with keys can open doors that contain property or vital information. The only problem with these systems is that they are fully controlled by humans. Humans may lose the keys, or someone may make a copy of your key. Additionally, it may be expensive to hire security guards.

Technological access control systems have gradually replaced the physical system. Property owners do not have to rely on keys and security to secure their goods and information. You can now manage your security electronically and remotely. Technologically access control systems including card readers, control access keypads, biometric locks, and key fobs. You can also use your smartphone to manage your security.

Access Control Device . The type of access control devices depends on the complexity of the system. However, here are three basic types of readers available in security systems.

Basic Readers. An individual gains access by inputting a PIN into a keypad. The PIN then triggers a locking process to unlock the door. Nevertheless, this system does not control who uses the card but permits anyone with the code.

Semi-intelligent Readers. You can use these readers to control a door, but they cannot control who uses the card. If a person inputs the correct code, the system will unlock the door.

Intelligent Readers. Such devices connect directly to a computer, which fully integrates information, track the location of an individual, time, and provide this information to the owner. Most homeowners prefer these type of security systems since they can always check up on their kids, and property through their smartphones.

Implementation. Access control integrates into your organization’s IT environment. The process can involve identity and access management systems. The security system uses access control software, a user database, and other management tools for enforcement and control policies. When you add a new user to the management system, the administrator uses an automated provision system to set access depending on the job responsibility.

If you are planning to install an access control system or integrate it with your existing security, you can contact TechTree Partners. The company has worked with several companies, and they will guide you on the best choice for your business or home.