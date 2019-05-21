5/21/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

On what was a wild day for the New York Mets (21-25), they finally managed to take care of business on the field. The Mets snapped a five game losing streak by picking up a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals (19-28), with homers from Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso in the first inning giving them a lead they would never relinquish. A win is nice, but two would be better for the Mets, who will look to start a new winning streak as they continue their series with the Nationals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.85 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was beaten up again by the Nationals last Thursday, giving up six runs in six innings to suffer his third loss of the season. Washington will counter with young right hander Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.08 ERA). Fedde last pitched last Thursday, when he gave up four runs in 2.2 innings of relief against the Mets after Anibal Sanchez left the game with an injury. Sanchez has since landed on the injured list, so Washington has turned to Fedde to fill his spot in the rotation.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: