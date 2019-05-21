5/21/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

On what was a wild day for the New York Mets (21-25), they finally managed to take care of business on the field. The Mets snapped a five game losing streak by picking up a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals (19-28), with homers from Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso in the first inning giving them a lead they would never relinquish. A win is nice, but two would be better for the Mets, who will look to start a new winning streak as they continue their series with the Nationals tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (3-3, 4.85 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was beaten up again by the Nationals last Thursday, giving up six runs in six innings to suffer his third loss of the season. Washington will counter with young right hander Erick Fedde (0-0, 3.08 ERA). Fedde last pitched last Thursday, when he gave up four runs in 2.2 innings of relief against the Mets after Anibal Sanchez left the game with an injury. Sanchez has since landed on the injured list, so Washington has turned to Fedde to fill his spot in the rotation.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 0-2 with a 9.77 ERA in three starts against Washington this season.
- Fedde has a 7.71 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, agains the Mets.
- After sitting out last night’s game with lefty Patrick Corbin on the mound, Robinson Cano and Brandon Nimmo are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cano will bat third and start at second base while Nimmo starts in center field and will bat leadoff.
- Trea Turner (6 for 16, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s), Adam Eaton (10 for 19, 2 2B, 2 RBI’s), Gerardo Parra (8 for 15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s), and Anthony Rendon (11 for 34, 4 RBI’s) have had notable success against Wheeler in their careers.
- Jeff McNeil is 3 for 3 against Fedde to date.
