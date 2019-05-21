Can Electric Mountain Bikes Revolutionize Modern Day Commuting?

Getting around the city nowadays can prove to be a tall order for many of us. Be it the never-ending traffic jams or city parking problem. The electric mountain bike has become handy in getting around with little to no sweat. Gone are the days when the electric mountain bike suffered from a dowdy image due to the fact that they were mainly bought by elderly people.

In recent decades, the number of electric mountain bikes around the world has been multiplying. This bike has helped not only people with poor physical fitness but also people with disabilities. Is there a possibility that one day the bike will replace the car?Here are some highlights to show the benefits of the electric mountain bike;

FAST AND FLEXIBLE

The electric mountain bike is just a regular bike that has been pimped up by adding a battery, an electric motor and some hi-tech gadgetry on the handlebars. The technology allows one to cover miles of distance with little effort. Electric mountain bikes have a higher speed than normal mountain bikes. The center drive motor performs best on trails and is great for climbing hills or rocks. This makes it easier for a beginner or an out of shape rider to get some mileage. In just a few hours you can ride the same route that used to take you all day.

NO TRAFFIC JAMS

With an electric mountain bike, you have the choice of various pathways that are not necessarily open to cars. This gives the bike the ability to evade the traffic on the road as it can be ridden beside motor vehicles, on sidewalks or through the parks to work areas, schools or home.

NO PARKING PROBLEMS

Commuting using an electric mountain bike can save one time and money especially in cities congested with people and cars. With an electric bike, you simply find a bike parking area and lock it for safety. Forget about the frustration of circling the block for a parking spot and potentially having to pay for it as most motor vehicles have to do.

EASY CONNECTION

Saying hello to your friends, neighbors, pedestrians and other fellow bikers is so easy while on a bike. One just needs to make a short halt and pass a quick greeting and be on their way. Cars on the other hand will need to look for a parking space and this has a tendency to isolate people from others and fuel road rage in a number of drivers.

FORM OF EXERCISE

There is a category of people that believe that electric mountain bikes are for lazy people. This is needless to say, totally false. Riding an electric bike is just as good as riding a regular bike in improving fitness. Although cycling with an electric bike is pedal assisted, it’s still an exercise and therefore good for your health, both mentally and physically. If you are more into fitness, there are also customizable bikes suitable for exercise.

Additionally, an electric mountain bike is heavier than a standard mountain bike with the motor and its mechanisms accounting for that added weight. With that extra weight, an electric mountain bike hence has the added benefit of improving your strength throughout your body brought by maneuvering the bike.

CUT BACK EXPENSES

The use the electric mountain bike instead of a motor vehicle will save one money in the long run. Petrol and diesel are costly in most countries and with the occasional price surges, it can really have a huge impact on one’s budget. With the electric mountain bikes, one can buy affordable batteries which can last a while after a full charge depending on the level of assistance in use.

NATURE-FRIENDLY

Climate change and global warming are serious environment issues that have affected our world. Pollution from gas emissions from motor vehicles is a great contributor to these issues. The electric mountain bikes emit lower pollution per kilometer than motorcycles and cars. They use energy with an average rate of 100 to 150 watts compared to 15,000 or so for a car and this helps to improve the quality of air in our environment.