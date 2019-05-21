Jaden Schwartz, Making an Impact During 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Former Colorado College Tigers and current St. Louis Blues player Jaden Schwartz is on a roll. After having a so-so 2018-19 regular season, he’s caught fire and is having a very productive post-season.

After scoring (11g-25A—36pts) in 69 games during the regular season, the Wilcox, Saskatchewan native has scored (12g-4a—16pts) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even more remarkable, Schwartz surpassed his regular season goal total (11), scoring 12 goals in 17 SCP games. That’s an average of (.705) goals per game.

For comparison sake, Brett Hull scored 13 in 1990, and Schwartz is guaranteed, at minimum, two more playoff games this year to tie Hull. Hull also scored 11 in 1991. And Greg Paslawski had 10 in 1986. (s/t St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

If the Blue advance and Schwartz keeps filling the nets with goals, he might be in the running for the Conn Smythe. Obviously, Bruins’ All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask is going to have something to say about that. Yes, they spelled Tuukka’s name wrong.

According to the NHL’s PR Department, Schwartz is the first player to score multiple hat tricks in the postseason since Red Wings forward Johan Franzen did it in 2008. For those keeping track, Franzen scored two hat tricks against the Colorado Avalanche during the Western Conference Semi-Finals.