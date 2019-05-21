NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Draymond Green

Hoops Manifesto

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Draymond Green – Golden State (vs Portland)

18 points, 7-13 FG, 3-4 FT, 1 3PT, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Another triple-double from Green, and the Warriors are off to the Finals once more.

 

