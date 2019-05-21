Oilers Sign Logan Day

The Edmonton Oilers have completed their first official transaction of the off-season. Less than an hour after word leaked out that VP of Player Personnel Duane Sutter had been let go, the club announced that D Logan Day has agreed to a one-year entry-level contract with the club.

Day is a fascinating case in many ways. A native of Seminole, Florida, Day played his junior hockey in Massachusetts for the USPHL’s South Shore Kings during the 2013-14 season. Day would commit to and later attended Providence College, but his Division 1 NCAA carer lasted just two games.

After sitting out the 2015-16 season in order to transfer, Day ended up back in Massachusetts at Division 3 Endicott College. He’d suit up for the Gulls for 56 games over two seasons, posting 40 points in 2016-17 and 38 in 2017-18. After finishing his college career, Day landed with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

On his one-year AHL deal, Day did nothing but impress in Bakersfield. He emerged as a right-shot defender with real offensive chops at that level, showing off his speed and puck moving skills. In addition, Day proved to be a weapon on the powerplay and provided a young Condor team with some serious five-on-five scoring depth.

In 64 AHL games as a rookie, Day posted 7-27-34 and a +14 mark. He finished 34th overall league wide for rookie scoring, and was the fifth highest scoring rookie defender in the league this past season. Overall, Day finished tied for 23rd in scoring by a defender. That’s impressive when you also consider the shorter schedule for Pacific Division teams and his usage on the Condors.

Day was a little discussed prospect a year ago that many people didn’t even have on their radar. He came from a Division 3 school in small town Massachusetts that many people in Edmonton probably had never heard of. Day was given an opportunity and he worked extremely hard to make good on it.

This contract was earned on merit, and Day is on officially on the board as a prospect for the Edmonton Oilers. He took the long road to get here, and you can’t help but feel good for the native of Florida. He earned this contract. Good on you, Logan Day.

I suspect he’ll start next season as the second or third right-shot defender on Bakersfield’s depth chart. It’s all going to depend on who makes the big club. He could play a bigger role if one or both of Ethan Bear and Evan Bouchard make the roster. If not, he’ll likely be asked to produce in his secondary role for a second straight season.