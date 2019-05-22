Carter Stewart to sign overseas, forgoing 2019 MLB draft

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Baseball Essential and was written by Brendan Smith.

Just two weeks ahead of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, a top prospect has shocked the baseball world. Carter Stewart, who was drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the eighth overall pick last June but didn’t sign, has agreed to a deal with a Japanese professional team, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

RHP Carter Stewart, who attended Eastern Florida State College after failing to sign with the #Braves as the No. 8 overall pick in last year’s draft, is in agreement on a contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of the Japanese Pacific League, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 21, 2019

Stewart possessed arguably the best curveball in the 2018 draft and saw his velocity spike to the mid-90s in his senior season, raising his draft stock from the summer. A commitment to Mississippi State was not enough to scare scouts away, and the Atlanta Braves chose Stewart with their first-round pick.

To read the rest of this article, click here and head over to Baseball Essential.

Matt Musico currently manages Chin Music Baseball and contributes to The Sports Daily.

