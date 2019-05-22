Marcus Smart FINALLY lands 1st team All-Defense

A well deserved All Defense First Team (finally) for Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/WFiVvAlIXP — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 22, 2019

Congrats to Marcus Smart for being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive 1st team for the first time!

Let’s hope this is the first of about 6 or 7 consecutive All-Defense 1st Team honors. He’s a truly spectacular defender – quick enough to harass guards on the perimeter and strong (and crazy) enough to handle bigs in the paint.

Smart was the leading vote-getter among guards and becomes the first Celtics player since Avery Bradley (2015-16) to land on the 1st team.

FWIW: Al Horford received four 2nd team votes, while Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving each received one 2nd team vote.

Kyrie?

Ahem… who voted Kyrie?