NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 22, 2019

May 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) defends during the first half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Boston)

25 points, 9-17 FG, 6-10 FT, 1 3 PT, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

A stacked statline from Giannis wasn’t enough to keep the Bucks from being blown out.

 

