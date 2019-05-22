The Benefits Of Using An Online Personal Trainer App

While the online world offers an array of benefits to its users including an entirely new way of accessing information as well as immediacy and accessibility, the benefits don’t stop there.

It’s never been more important to take care of our health as the world is faced with unprecedented levels of obesity as well as mental health issues including depression and anxiety.

That’s why taking advantage of what technology has to offer and using it to better our health is one of the best ways you can embrace the digital world while also improving your wellbeing and fitness. By using an online personal training app, you can receive all the information, guidance and training you need to achieve your ideal health and realize your fitness goals. There’s many reasons why an online personal training app can take your health to the next level which is why we’ve created this list to highlight just some of the many benefits on offer.

1. Immediacy & Accessibility

A significant downside of traditional personal training is that sessions are limited to, depending on your training schedule, a single hour in a week. That means you as a client have to wait several days in between each session before you can access the advice, guidance and tips you need to ensure you’re getting the most out of your training.

With a literal tap of your finger, you are able to access your personal training app. You don’t have to wait between sessions to know which exercises you should be performing to achieve your goals and which foods you should be consuming to compliment your training but rather, can jump on your phone and find all that information within the comfort of your home.

2. Expert Advice

While the fitness industry is booming, there comes the risk of investing in a personal trainer that lacks credentials, certifications, experience and a first-hand understanding of what effective training looks like and how it’s achieved. Not only is this a waste of time, it can also be dangerous if you are not training in a safe way. If you are not being properly guided by your trainer, you may not know how to safely perform certain exercises and what food you need to fuel yourself for long-term and sustainable training.

That’s why seeking out reputable companies with positive reviews and evidence of qualifications is essential. An example of such is Caliber Fitness. With a team of experienced and qualified trainers as well as appearances on the ABC, CBS and NBC, you’ll feel assured and encouraged that you are investing in a credible and certified company that offers you the highest quality of training. Choosing companies like Caliber Fitness is fundamental to ensuring your training program is well worth your time and money.

3. Affordability

Unlike traditional personal trainers which charge excessive amounts for a single one-hour session, a personal training app has an affordable, one-time fee and offers lifetime use. So, rather than spending $100 per session for your trainer, you can invest a modest $15 on an app and achieve the same results for a margin of the price.

Ensuring your fitness goals are affordable is key to commitment. If you begin to pay prices for personal training that you can’t afford in the long-term, you are far more likely to turn away from your training altogether as you become resentful to the financial strain it places on your life. That’s why an app is the most financially sensible way to receive effective advice from experts in the field for a reasonable price.

4. Personalization

Ensuring a training routine is customized to suit your specific needs and goals is paramount to an effective and valuable fitness schedule. There is simply no point investing time and effort towards training with low repetitions and long rests in between if you’re looking to build muscle mass and increase your strength endurance. However, a lot of traditional personal training creates cookie-cutter routines with the mentality that ‘one fits all’. This lack of personalization means you are likely to spend money and time on ineffective training with no results.

An online personal training app offers complete customization. With an understanding of your specific body type, needs and a knowledge of what results you are looking to achieve, an app offers anything but a standard training program. You can rest assured your fitness training will be completely tailored to your individual needs and that you’ll be seeing positive results.