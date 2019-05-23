5/23/19 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It looks like the New York Mets (23-25) have woken up, and its not a moment too soon for Mickey Callaway’s job security. Last night’s rally was remarkable for the Mets, who scored six runs in the eighth inning to stun the Washington Nationals (19-30) en route to a 6-1 victory. The Mets have now responded to their five game losing streak with three consecutive wins, and will look to break out the brooms and complete a series sweep over Washington this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (3-3, 3.96 ERA) to the mound today. Matz didn’t last too long in his return from the injured list last Saturday, allowing two runs in 3.2 innings to suffer a loss against the Miami Marlins. The Nationals will counter with righty Stephen Strasburg (4-3, 3.32 ERA). Strasburg was excellent in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in eight innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz has faced the Nationals once this season, tossing five shutout innings back on April 6th, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 6-5.
- Strasburg is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- After sitting out last night, Wilson Ramos is back in the Mets’ lineup. Ramos will catch and bat fifth.
- The Mets have placed both Robinson Cano (quad) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Luis Guillorme and Ryan O’Rourke have been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take their spots on the active roster.
- Trea Turner (7 for 22, 2 2B’s) and Anthony Rendon (8 for 25, 3 HR’s, 6 RBI’s) have had notable success against Matz in their careers.
- Ramos (3 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI’s) and Amed Rosario (3 for 8) have had some success against Strasburg in their careers.
Comments