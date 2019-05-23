Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari have epic beer-chugging contest at Bucks game (Video)

A few of the Green Bay Packers players are in midseason form, so to speak, and they showed that during Thursday’s Bucks-Raptors playoff game at Fiserv Forum.

And sure, it may currently be the offseason for NFL players, but Aaron Rodgers and teammate David Bakhtiari showed that they’re still very much in form.

By that, we mean that their beer-chugging skills are on point, and that they can do it as well as anyone. Check out Rodgers and his offensive lineman engaging in a beer-chugging competition of sorts during the game.

The Bucks fans at Fiserve sure seemed to love it.