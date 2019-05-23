Do Sports Handicappers Make Money?

For centuries, sports fans have been flocking the stadiums simply because of the love of the game. However, in the recent past, the fandom has increased because not only do people watch sports for the love of the game, they also do so for the love of money. Since their creation, sports betting sites have managed to win the hearts of fans from all over the world.

However, most people start sports betting without first understanding how sports betting works. With this kind of mindset, it is not easy to make substantial amounts of money in sports betting/ handicapping. In this article, we look at whether sports handicappers make significant amounts of money. First, below is an explanation of who a sports handicapper is.

Who is a sports handicapper?

Before defining who a sports handicapper is, it is vital first to understand the meaning of the term ‘handicapper.’ A handicapper refers to a person who has dedicated his/her time in studying and wagering on sports events. Therefore, the term handicapper includes both professional and amateur

Both professional and amateur sports bettors are regarded as handicappers since they take a lot of time analyzing a game and predicting how it is going to play out. However, this does not mean that a professional sports handicapper and an amateur handicapper should be treated the same way. The two are different despite sharing the term ‘handicapper.’ An expert handicapper is more patient and does not easily place their bet. An amateur, however, will always be in a hurry to bet on a game as long as they see it play on national television. A professional handicapper, on the other hand, can avoid the game and instead gather as much information as possible so that they know how and where to place their bets.

How to handicap

Sports betting require a lot of patience and knowledge of the game you are betting on. Handicapping sporting events require more skill than luck. It is the knowledge of the game that helps sports handicappers to make the right betting decisions.

Since the professional handicappers take their time to study a particular team throughout the season, they can tell how the team is faring. This is because they know the status of the team in terms of their physical and emotional state so they can easily make correct predictions, which win them money.

It might seem like a difficult task, but anyone can handicap. Handicapping does not involve any single strategy or plan. It is merely an idea of mixing narratives, policies, betting value, and data. Handicappers try to be ahead of the sports books so they can earn their money. It involves a lot of hard work, but once they bet right, handicappers can make a lot of money from their bets.

Conclusion

Yes, handicappers make money, but it takes a lot of effort before they earn that dollar. Before placing their bets, they have to do research and check the statistics and trends so they can make the right decision.