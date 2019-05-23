Drake delivers epic speech to Raptors fans after Game 5 win (Video)

The Raptors shocked the world in pulling off a stunning upset at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday night, and no one was happier than the team’s global ambassador.

Rap mogul Drake is often seen courtside at Raptors games played at Scotiabank Arena, and no one in the league seems to get away with being as passionate and involved during games as he is.

So when the Raptors pulled off the 105-99 upset against the Bucks in Game 5 — taking a 3-2 lead in the series — Drake was fired up. Check out the epic speech he delivered to Raptors fans at the watch party following the win.