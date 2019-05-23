Giannis Antetokounmpo on track for largest contract in NBA History after All-NBA honors

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo appears likely to win the 2018-19 NBA MVP Award, as he was the best player in the league this year, and pretty soon he’ll be paid as such.

The Greek Freak earned $24.1 million this season, and that actually seems like the Bucks are getting great value, given his production on the court. Giannis is an excellent two-way player that gets it done on both ends of the floor, and he makes his teammates better. He’s a vocal leader who knows how to get the most out of his colleagues.

And now that he’s been named 2018-19 first-team All NBA — marking the third consecutive time he’s been All-NBA — he’ll be eligible to receive the largest contract in league history.

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Giannis can name his price and he’ll get it, as he’s a generational player that has transformed the Bucks franchise into the powerhouse it is today.