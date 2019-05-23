Klay Thompson reacts to All-NBA snub (Video)

It’s no secret that Warriors guard Klay Thompson is one of the best in the league at his position.

Thompson has shown the ability to completely take over games when he catches fire, stepping up when teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant may not be playing at their normal otherworldly level.

Klay was huge in helping the Warriors close out the Rockets, when Kevin Durant went down with a calf injury in Game 5. Thompson dropped 54 points on an extremely efficient 21-of-40 shooting in the final two contests of the series — both of which the Warriors emerged victorious in.

But Thompson, for some reason, didn’t make the 2018-19 All-NBA team. This is surprising because he’s such a great two-way player, and gets it done on both ends of the floor. He was asked about it by reporters, and had this to say.

Klay Thompson learns he didn’t make All-NBA (“Oh I didn’t?”) and is clearly a little ticked (it affects his next contract): “When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys…Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.” pic.twitter.com/bW5DiBavo1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 23, 2019

We agree with his take on the snub, and the massive contract he receives this summer will echo that.