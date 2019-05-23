Look: Mallory Edens, Drake trade shots at Raptors-Bucks game

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted one of the biggest games in their franchise’s history on Thursday night, and team co-owner Wes Eden’s daughter had some fun at the expense of their main Eastern Conference Finals antagonist.

Kawhi Leonard, as he’s been known to do, has been torching the Bucks on the court, but it’s team ambassador/rap mogul Drake who has been making his presence felt from the sideline. Drake, as he’s been known to do, has been inserting himself into games, as if he’s a part of the action. He’s been drawing criticism for it, even from Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

And on Thursday, Eden’s daughter, Mallory, was courtside for Game 5 at Fiserv Forum, seated next to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. She was shown on the videoboard a few times, and was seen wearing a shirt showing Pusha T — Drake’s biggest rival.

But it was Drake and the Raptors that got the last laugh, pulling off the 105-99 comeback win. And, not only that, Drake took to Instagram to troll Mallory right back. He changed his Instagram avatar to her picture, and even personally invited her to OVO Fest.

Drake apparently still believes he’s on the Raptors roster. Who knows what he’ll have planned for the NBA Finals, should Toronto win one of the next two games to punch its ticket for a showdown with the Warriors.