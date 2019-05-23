Look: Mike Budenholzer's reaction to Bucks' loss to Raptors sparks memes

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a shocking upset in beating the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night, and no one was more surprised by the losing team’s head coach.
Milwaukee jumped out to a 32-22 lead after one quarter of play, but Toronto — led by Kawhi Leonard — responded in a big way, cutting the deficit to just three at the half.
And Fred VanVleet stepped up in a huge way off the bench, emerging as the difference-making X-factor in the game, going 7-for-13 for 21 points. His three-point shooting gave the Bucks issues all game, especially down the stretch.
Toronto held a lead during the final few minutes of the game, and at one point, Milwaukee tried to force a turnover, down only three points. It failed, though, and the Bucks players tried to foul the Raptors. No foul was called, though, and Pascal Siakam got an uncontested game-sealing dunk. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was furious about the no-call, as you can see below.
Here’s the play in question.
And here’s Budenholzer’s reaction.
And the memes that resulted.
That reaction said it all.
