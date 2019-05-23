Movlid Khaybulaev KO's Damon Jackson with a vicious flying knee at PFL 2 (Video)

In its second season of existence, the Professional Fighters League is all about creating moments. The better the moments, the more points you are likely to get in the $1 million tournament format. Luckily for fans, you never need to wait long for a wild moment in the world of MMA.
At PFL 2 inside Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, Movlid Khaybulaev earned six points at the expense of Damon Jackson. The third bout of the prelims, the bout started with Jackson (16-3) going for a kick. It ended with Movlid (14-0) knocking Jackson out of the stratosphere with a jumping knee.
The Dagestani only needed ten seconds to land the kick. Paramedics appeared for Jackson, who was down on the floor for several minutes. He left the ring without any help.
With the win, Movlid immediately moved into first place in the PFL featherweight standings.
