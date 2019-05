Thursday’s Viewing Picks

By: Ken Fang | May 23, 2019

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff, Leg 1

VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

ACC Tournament

Pool Play, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, NC

Clemson vs. Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

2nd Round, TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, NE

Illinois vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Indiana vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Big 12 Tournament

2nd Round, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Oklahoma City, OK

Kansas vs. Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma vs. TCU — Fox College Sports Central, 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central, 5 p.m.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament

3rd Round, Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL

Mississippi vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 10:30 a.m.

Auburn vs. LSU/Mississippi State loser — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU/Mississippi State winner — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Cal at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Tallahassee Super Regional

Game 1, Joanne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Oklahoma State vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Game 1, John and Ann Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas vs. Alabama — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Tennis

NCAA Division I Tennis Championship

Quarterfinals, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

eSports

Collegiate Esports Championship — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup

Group A, Lublin Stadium, Lublin, Poland

Tahiti vs. Senegal — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Gdynia Stadium, Gdynia, Poland

Mexico vs. Italy — FS2/Telemundo, 11:50 a.m.

Group A, Lodz Stadium, Lodz, Poland

Poland vs. Colombia — FS2/Universo, 2:20 p.m.

Group B, Bydgoszcz Stadium, Bydgoszcz, Poland

Japan vs. Ecuador — FS2, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Grand Prix de Monaco, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, The Principality of Monaco

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Made in Denmark, Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA of America

Senior PGA Championship, Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, NY

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, VA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Quarterfinals, Steel Arena, Kolšice, Slovakia

Canada vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Ondrej Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia

Russia vs. United States — TSN5, 10 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Germany — TSN5, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Regular Season, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY

Featherweights & Lightweights — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Featherweights & Lightweights — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Toronto — MLB Network/NESN/Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/STO, 6 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MASN2/SNY, noon

Colorado at Pittsburgh — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/WLS, 2:20 p.m./MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Interleague

Miami at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

1st Practice — FS1, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

1st Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 5 pm.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 5, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Bucks, Game 5 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Bucks, Game 5 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

French Open Qualifying/Geneva Open (ATP)/Open Parc Auvergne-Rhode-Alpes Lyon (ATP)/Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.