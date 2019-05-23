Tips for Choosing Your First Running Shoes

If you want to start in the world of running and choosing your sports sneakers, the first thing you should know is that there are no perfect shoes. The best shoes, outside the model or brand, will be the shoes that suit your needs according to various factors that we will analyze in this article, so pay close attention.



1. Go to the special sports center



It’s best to go to a special sports center where an expert can analyze your footprint and, depending on your needs, recommend different brand models that might be most suitable for you.



You should always try your shoes first and check if you feel really comfortable with them, as if you are not wearing them. It is recommended that you wear your own socks, with which you will run, and check whether the comfort is optimal.



During long or intense workouts and in warmer climates, your feet will tend to widen and become inflamed, so you need extra space. In this case, you can do two things, or try shoes in the afternoon, when your feet are bloated or buy your shoes with extra size (if you use 43 for example, you can buy 43 and a half).



In this way, you will make sure you don’t buy shoes that will tighten you too much when your feet tend to expand, or that the shoes will be too loose. To avoid the latter, avoid trying it early in the day when the foot size is smaller.



On the other hand, you will definitely see many offers at online stores with fantastic discounts, but the risk of buying a few shoes without trying them first can be very expensive. However, if you already know your size for a particular model that you have experience and you feel comfortable, you can buy it at an online store.

2. You need comfortable running shoes



Throw away the idea of ​​using comfortable shoes that you use to go rowing, hiking or playing soccer on weekends. If you want to start running regularly, you need to buy shoes that are tailored to the exercise you will be doing. If you are going to run at least once a week, get some shoes that have good cushioning and are very comfortable, because they are two key elements.



Think about it, even if you don’t travel long distances from the start, or want to prepare for a marathon, you still don’t have the debugging technique as a runner and you might adopt some traits when running. Physical form and race speed are also important. If you don’t usually practice any sport and you know you will start running at a slow pace, choose shoes that are flexible and soft. If, on the other hand, you already have a good physical shape and your muscles are more developed and have greater flexibility, you will need lighter shoes with lower decreases (the difference in height between heels and toes) and more little bearing.



3. Surface where you will practice and climate



It is important that you consider the terrain where you will do your training. Not the same for running on grass, mountains, asphalt, cement or tracks. And for that reason, there are various types of shoes for beginners that are also adapted to all types of surfaces. So it is best to determine where you will go regularly to help you choose the shoes you need.



If you run on asphalt, for example, you will need shoes with good cushioning. Meanwhile, if you run through parks or lawns, stability will get more relevance and your soles will need more grip. If you are brave with more rocky terrain or rocky lanes, then you have to use trail shoes that provide better grip, stability and protection.



Climate is another key point to consider, although it doesn’t seem important to you. If you live in a rainy area or you go to run very early and the terrain can be wet or slippery, look for a shoe model that is characterized by having as much compliance as possible on the surface where you will practice.