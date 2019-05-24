Be The Athlete: Aussie startup Rookee creates a new approach to a fitness app

The sports industry is valued globally at $1.3 trillion and global fitness is now an $87.5 billion industry. Now an Australian based startup aims to bring the two industries together through one sports and fitness app: Rookee.



They aim to do this by featuring exclusive training and nutrition information from over 250 elite athletes. These athletes are from 24 sports & fitness categories including MMA, NFL, Basketball and many others. The have also included a personalised workout creator which you can share your workouts with friends and family. Since officially launching in mid-April, Rookee has accumulated over 5000 downloads with zero paid marketing.

“Nobody wants to be the coach, everyone wants to be the athlete. Using this discovery we made sure Rookee was an athlete where you can eat like an athlete, train like an athlete and be the athlete”. Rookee founder Alex Kuhle stated.

With many different sports and fitness apps on the market, the Rookee team are committed to ensuring theirs stands out. “Our core focus right now is to ensure our app users are satisfied with Rookee and to constantly make improvements”. This is reflected through their app store rating with over 350 combined 5 star reviews highlighting the apps content, design and idea.



“Our app is super simple and easy to understand – you want excel at a sport or improve your health and fitness then checkout the athlete programs featured on Rookee”, Kuhle said.

Users can use the app for free, check out their favourite athletes, see how they workout and what they eat, build their own training program (or use a community one), watch instructional videos on how to exercise correctly and finally track their workout all through one app.

The next key step was supporting the upcoming athletes featured on the app. The Rookee team was adamant on giving back financially to their athletes. They developed a system whereby athletes don’t just get exposure but also financial gain through a cut of sales of their premium programs through the app.

“So many of our athletes are top 10 in their chosen sports yet they don’t have a stable income allowing them to further pursue their dreams”, said Kuhle.

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games roughly a year away, the Rookee team is determined to help prepare athletes financially both short and long term.

“We want to give back to our athletes. We have already helped generate 4 figures for athletes at such an early stage, with the plans to integrate with charities in the near future. I’m looking forward to see the vast impact Rookee can have on the world”.

Rookee plans to shift its focus from the Australian to the American market in the near future. However the main goal right now for Rookee is to ensure it’s providing value for its users and its athletes.

Rookee is now available to download on both iOS and Android and is adding new athletes to its catalogue weekly.