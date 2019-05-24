NBA

Draymond Green hilariously trolls Drake over his basketball 'skills'

It’s no secret that rap mogul Drake loves to inject himself into sporting events he attends — especially Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena. Drake is the team’s global ambassador, which, apparently, gives him the flexibility to attend games and heckle players courtside.

And that, quite frankly, has rubbed some in the NBA community the wrong way. Getting into it with players during games, inserting himself into the contests, isn’t something that others can get away with, yet somehow Drake does.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer recently put Drake on blast, and Warriors star Draymond Green zinged him as well. Check out what Green had to say.

Too funny. We agree with Green: Stick to rapping, Drake.

