LeBron James 'likes' photo of Kyrie Irving in Lakers jersey, sparking rumors

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving once won a title together as Cavaliers teammates, and apparently the “King” hopes they can try to replicate that epic championship run again.

It’s no secret that Irving is a bit disgruntled with the Celtics front office, as well as some of his young teammates, and it’s possible that he’s played his last game in Boston. Irving is set to become a free agent this summer, and it remains to be seen if the Celtics will offer him the lucrative long-term deal he’s seeking, especially given his injury history.

As far as landing spots go, the Knicks, Nets and possibly even Heat all appear to be viable fits for Irving. Apparently, LeBron wants him to come to LA to play for the Lakers, judging by some recent social media activity. James “liked” a photo showing Irving wearing a Lakers jersey on Instagram, as you can see below.

LeBron’s already recruiting, apparently.