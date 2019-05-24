Redskins Release 2019 Training Camp Dates and Details

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins, in partnership with the City of Richmond, Bon Secours Virginia Health System, and the Virginia Governor’s Office, announced their 2019 training camp schedule, set to take place at the world-class Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center from July 25 through Aug. 11 in Richmond, Va. The schedule features a total of 22 public on-field sessions available to fans, highlighted by Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Admission is free for all fans. Online registration will be open to Redskins fans beginning June 1. Available parking lots provided by the City of Richmond will be announced closer to camp.

Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent. The team will host special themed days at the Training Center, off-site events, and other unique fan experiences throughout camp.

Following practice, Redskins players and coaches will be available to sign autographs and take pictures, schedules permitting. All scheduled dates and practice times are subject to change. The $10 million state-of-the-art training center debuted in 2013 and features two full-size natural grass fields, a drill field, spectator areas, locker rooms, and a training room. Bon Secours Virginia Health System is the main tenant of the Training Center, which serves as a valuable year-round resource for the community when camp is not in session. A full-service sports medicine rehabilitation and primary care practice are provided throughout the year.

The City of Richmond and Economic Development Authority, in partnership with SMG, manages year-round events at the venue. The fields are available for youth programming, tournaments, public, private and corporate events that generate revenue and build new relationships for the City of Richmond throughout the year.

During the team’s stay in Richmond and throughout the 2018 calendar year, the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation youth programs impacted more than 15,000 children in the Richmond community. Events and activities included the Gatorade Junior Training Camp, a $57,000 sports equipment donation to local schools and non-profits, expansion of the 2018-2019 Redskins Read and Loads of Love Programs, Coaches in

the Classroom and more.

2019 BON SECOURS WASHINGTON REDSKINS TRAINING CENTER FAN SCHEDULE

The practices sessions listed below are open to the public free of charge; practice dates and times are subject to change without notice.

PRACTICE SESSIONS CAN BE CANCELED WITHOUT NOTICE***

Thursday, July 25 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Friday, July 26 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, July 27 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Sunday, July 28 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, July 30 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Wednesday, July 31 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Thursday, Aug. 1 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Saturday, Aug. 3^ 1:00 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 4 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Monday, Aug. 5 9:45 a.m. Practice

4:40 p.m. Walkthrough

Tuesday, Aug. 6 1:35 p.m. Practice

Saturday, Aug. 10 1:35 p.m. Practice

Sunday, Aug. 11 9:45 a.m. Practice

^ Fan Appreciation Day

* Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during practice, overlooking the practice fields. No bleachers are available on-site. Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center visitors can walk around designated areas outside the practice fields to watch their favorite players.

* For security purposes, all visitors and bags entering the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center grounds are subject to search by team security.

*The following items are prohibited at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center: alcohol and illegal drugs, weapons, firearms, glass bottles, video cameras and animals (except for certified guide dogs assisting disabled guests).

*Food and beverages will be available for fans to purchase on-site.