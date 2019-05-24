UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: May 24/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 3 Tony Ferguson 341.5 2 6 2 Dustin Poirier 317 3 5 12 Charles Oliveira 251 4 3 7 Al Iaquinta 225 5 4 15 Islam Makhachev 191 6 7 Francisco Trinaldo 188 7 8 6 Justin Gaethje 184 8 9 Dan Hooker 178 9 13 5 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 172 10 10 16 James Vick 171 11 11 11 Paul Felder 169 12 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 162.5 13 14 13 Gregor Gillespie 133 14 15 Beneil Dariush 132.5 15 17 8 Edson Barboza 116.5 16 18 David Teymur 110 17 16 Nik Lentz 109 18 21 Gilbert Burns 108 19 20 14 Alexander Hernandez 101 20 22 Yancy Medeiros 96 21 19 Mairbek Taisumov 95 22 23 Davi Ramos 89.5 23 24 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88 23 24 Ryan Hall 88 25 NR Alexander Yakovlev 86 26 26 Damir Hadzovic 85.5 27 27 Rustam Khabilov 75 28 29 Scott Holtzman 71.5 29 NR Magomed Mustafaev 71 30 28 Clay Guida 68 31 31 Stevie Ray 59 32 30 Jim Miller 58.5 33 32 Joaquim Silva 58 34 35 John Makdessi 53.5 35 37 Lando Vannata 53 36 36 Desmond Green 52.5 37 33 Vinc Pichel 51 38 38 Drakkar Klose 48.5 39 39 Devonte Smith 48 40 40 Jon Tuck 44.5 40 41 Polo Reyes 44.5 42 42 Drew Dober 43.5 43 43 Marc Diakiese 42.5 44 34 Alan Patrick 32 44 44 Joseph Duffy 32 46 47 Dong Hyun Ma 28 47 46 Alex White 25 47 48 Don Madge 25 47 NR Luis Pena 25 50 50 Devin Powell 22.5 50 48 Jalin Turner 22.5 52 51 Jared Gordon 21.5 53 53 Josh Emmett 17 54 55 Mizuto Hirota 14 54 55 Nasrat Haqparast 14 54 59 Roosevelt Roberts 14 57 52 Gray Maynard 12.5 57 57 Nick Hein 12.5 59 58 Christos Giagos 12 60 45 Bobby Green 9.5 60 60 Damir Ismagulov 9.5 62 NR Jason Gonzalez 8 63 67 Matt Frevola 5 63 NR Matt Wiman 5 63 67 Thiago Moises 5 66 61 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 66 61 John Gunther 4.5 68 64 Darrell Horcher 4 68 64 Jessin Ayari 4 68 64 Thibault Gouti 4 71 NR Alex da Silva Coelho 0 71 67 Alex Gorgees 0 71 67 Allan Zuniga 0 71 NR Arman Tsarukyan 0 71 NR Austin Hubbard 0 71 67 B.J. Penn 0 71 67 Callan Porter 0 71 NR Charles Jourdain 0 71 67 Dan Moret 0 71 67 Eric Wisely 0 71 67 Joel Alvarez 0 71 53 Kurt Holobaugh 0 71 67 Marcos Mariano 0 71 NR Mike Davis 0 71 NR Rafael Fiziev 0 71 67 Te Edwards 0 71 NR Thomas Gifford 0

