US Betting to grow in 2020

Due to the fact that more and more states are considering the possibility of introducing sports betting, Maryland offered a simplified method of legalization, which will legitimize sports betting in accelerated time. At the same time, Florida goes the standard way.

Will 2020 solve everything?

Previously it was considered that to complete the legalization process, it was necessary to hold a referendum among residents of the state. However, since the question of gambling was not included in the electoral bulletin in the 2018 election, citizens would have to wait until 2020 to express their opinion on this issue.

Jason Buckle and Kevin Hornberger proposed a simplified way. The parliamentarians filed a bill that implies the expansion of the powers of the State Agency for Lottery and Gambling Control.

The Agency received the approval of citizens in the 1972 referendum. It can be proved in court that the control of sports betting is not an empowerment, but a further definition of the department functions.

Both consignments support the plan, while the governor and the head of the senate expressed interest in further studying the document.

What will the legalization of US betting lead to?

In the first place, the flow of currency, escaping across state lines, will be stopped. Losses are estimated at billions of dollars. The revival of the sweepstakes halls, the festive casino atmosphere, the spirit of excitement at the betting points â€“ not locally, only in Las Vegas, but countrywide â€“ will launch the gambling business in a legal way.

Jeff Freeman, chairman of the American Gaming Association, believes that the 1992 law has long lost touch with reality. The actions of any fan may be recognized illegal for too excitable reaction to a sporting event.

Freeman believes that the ban led to a shadowing of the sports betting market. 97% of the bets made in 2016 were illegal, 79% of them were made via the internet. Legalization of US betting will bring at least $5 billion a year in the form of tax revenues, as well as create 150 000 new jobs.

It is already known that operators are ready to invest huge money in the construction of entertainment facilities and the improvement of urban infrastructure. The emergence of new hotel complexes, stadiums, restaurants will lead to the revival of depressed areas and give push to the country economy.

Online betting market research show that in 2020 the bets size for e-sport will reach $13 billion.