2019 Tennis Tournaments Winners List

Australian Open 2019 Winners:

Australian Open 2019 Tournament was held in Melbourne Park, Australia under the leadership of International Tennis Federation (ITF). It was first held in the year 1905. Australian Open 2018 was the 107th edition of the tournament. Novak Djokovic from Siberia was the winner of Men’s Singles. On the other hand Naomi Osaka from Japan, knockout the Women’s single event.

Go through the complete List of Australian Open 2019 Winners—

S.No Events Winning Teams Runner up Teams 1 Men’s Singles Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2 Women’s Singles Naomi Osaka (Japan) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3 Men’s Doubles Herbert (France) & Nicolas Mahut (France) Henri Kontinen (Finland) & John Peers (Australia) 4 Women’s Doubles Samantha Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China) Tímea Babos (Hungary) and Kristina Mladenovic (France) 5 Mix Doubles Barbora Krejčíková (Czech Republic) and Rajeev Ram (United States) Astra Sharma (Australia) and John-Patrick Smith (Australia)

Italian Open 2019 Winners:

Italian Open 2019 was held on outdoor clay tennis courts in Rome, Italy. The professional Italian 2019 Tournament was the 76th of edition. Rafel Nadal won the Men’s Singles event on the other hand Karolina Pliskova claimed the prestigious title of women’s singles winner of 2019 Italian Open Tennis Tournament.

Go through here the briefly tabulated List of Italian open 2019 winners—

S.No Events Winning Teams Runner up Teams 1 Men’s Singles Rafel Nadal (Spain) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2 Women’s Singles Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 3 Men’s Double Juan Sebastián Cabal and Colombia Robert Farah (Colombia) Raven Klaasen (South Africa) and Michael Venus (New Zealand) 4 Women’s Double Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) & Ashleigh (Australia) Grönefeld (Germany) & Demi Schuurs (Netherlands)

Next is the list of Madrid Open 2019 Tournaments' Winners.

Madrid Open 2019 Winners:

The 18th of edition of Madrid Open 2019 Tennis Tournaments was professionally held on the outdoor clay courts at Manzanares Park Madrid (Spain). Novak Djokovic from Serbia won the title of Men’s Singles while Women’s Single Title is awarded to Kiki Bertens from Netherlands.

Go through here the complete list of Madrid Open 2019 Tennis Tournament Winners—