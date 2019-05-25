5/25/19 Game Preview: Detroit Tigers at New York Mets

The New York Mets (24-26) saw their winning streak come to an end last night. The offense wasn’t to blame, scoring eight runs against the Detroit Tigers (19-29), but the pitchers gave up nine in the loss. The Tigers were able to snap a nine-game losing skid with the victory, and the Mets will look to bounce back and even their series this afternoon. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send veteran lefty Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.79 ERA) to the mound today. Vargas last pitched on May 5th, when he gave up three runs in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers before leaving with a hamstring injury in his second loss of the year. That injury sent Vargas to the injured list, where he missed three starts. The Tigers will counter with young left hander Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 13.00 ERA). Carpenter also suffered a loss in his last start, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in four innings against the Houston Astros on May 14.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 4-6 with a 6.38 ERA in 13 career starts against the Tigers.
- Carpenter has never faced the Mets before.
- The Mets will make one lineup change today, starting Aaron Altherr (who hit a pinch hit homer in his Mets’ debut yesterday) in right field. Altherr will bat seventh.
- The Mets have sent infielder Luis Guillorme to AAA Syracuse to make room for Vargas on the active roster, leaving the Mets with just two middle infielders today, Amed Rosario and Adeiny Hechavarria.
- Gordon Beckham (6 for 15, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s), Miguel Cabrera (6 for 20, 4 2B’s, HR, 4 RBI’s) and Nicholas Castellanos (5 for 20, 2 HR’s, 3 RBI’s) have all fared well against Vargas in their careers.
- The only Met who has faced Carpenter before is Rajai Davis, who has a hit in three at bats against the lefty.
