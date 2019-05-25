How To Watch NCAA Lacrosse Championship 2019 Live Stream Free Online

The 2019 NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament semifinal round begins on Saturday, May 25, 2019 (5/25/19) when No. 2 seed Duke takes on No. 3 seed Virginia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 12 p.m. EDT. No. 1 seed Penn State takes on No. 5 seed Yale in the other semifinal at 2:30 p.m. EDT. The women’s championship weekend will take place at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field with the semifinals Friday and the title game Sunday. The national semifinals are set for the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament. Virginia takes on Duke followed by Yale vs. Penn State on May 25, with the winners advancing to the title game on May 27. Below are schedules, scores, news and the latest bracket.

How to watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Live Stream Online

No. 2 seed Duke vs. No. 3 seed Virginia

When: Noon, Saturday

Site: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: ESPN2

Online Stream: Watch Here

Matchup: The road here has been surprisingly bumpy for the Blue Devils (13-4), who edged Richmond and No. 7 seed Notre Dame by one goal each — the latter in overtime. But this marks their seventh trip to championship weekend since 2010. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (15-3) are making their first appearance at this stage of the postseason since 2011, when that squad captured its fifth NCAA crown. Virginia has given up the fewest goals among the four semifinalists at 11.0 per game.

Player to watch: The Cavaliers’ two-headed monster of junior Justin Schwenk and freshman Petey LaSalla has contributed to a 43-17 advantage in faceoffs and 15 combined ground balls in tournament wins against Robert Morris and Maryland. But LaSalla went 15-for-22 with 10 ground balls in the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals’ regular-season meeting, which Duke won, 12-7, on April 13

No. 1 seed Penn State vs. No. 5 seed Yale

When: Approximately 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Site: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV: ESPN2

Online Stream: Watch Here

Matchup: The Nittany Lions (16-1) have lived up to their billing as the nation’s most explosive offense, averaging 23.0 goals per game in the NCAA tournament. They prefer to jump on their opponents early, having outscored them by 46 goals in the first quarter. The Bulldogs haven’t been shy about lighting up the scoreboard, either, averaging 19.0 goals in two playoff victories. They are making their second straight appearance in the final four, while Penn State is making its debut.

Player to watch: When Yale tagged Penn State with its only loss, 14-13, on Feb. 23, TD Ierlan won 25 of 31 faceoffs, picked up 22 ground balls and scored a goal for the Bulldogs. A similar performance from the junior would be an effective way to keep the ball out of the stick of Penn State redshirt junior attackman Grant Ament.