How To Watch Scottish Cup final Live Stream Free On Reddit

Competition: Scottish Cup

Venue: Hampden Park

Date: Saturday, 25 May

Kick-off: 3:00 PM BST

Celtic have been warned by boss Neil Lennon not to get sucked in by the triple treble hype as they prepare for their final push.The Premiership and League Cup champions stand on the brink of completing a third domestic clean sweep in a row ahead of the Scottish Cup final with Hearts this afternoon

News About SPL Final 2019

First achieved in 1967, Celtic are currently just one of eight clubs in the world to have won more than one domestic treble – having won no more, or no less than three trophies.

But perhaps more remarkable – and indicative of Celtic’s recent domination of Scottish football – is that Neil Lennon’s men will also be looking to secure a third domestic treble in a row, after winning the lot in 2017 and 2018, led by Rodgers who left earlier this season.

A win on Saturday would see Celtic move one treble behind rivals Rangers, who lead the way with seven, won between 1949 and 2003.

But the game is not just about Celtic; Hearts have their season resting on Saturday’s final. A good start to the season, which saw Hearts win six and draw one of their seven opening Premier League games, has long been forgotten, with the Jam Tarts finishing sixth overall.

Yet it could all be forgotten with a win, sending Hearts into the first qualifying round of the Europa League at the expense of Aberdeen – who would benefit should Celtic win.

Possible Hearts Squad: Zlaman; Souttar, Berra, Shaughnessy, Mulraney; Bozanic, Djoum, Clare, Godinho; Naismith, Ikpeazu

Possible Celtic Squad: Bain; Toljan, Ajer, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Bitton; Forrest, Burke, Sinclair; Edouard.

With Steven Gerrard's Rangers lying in wait to pounce on any slip, the Hoops will be eager to show their grit in this encounter and once again lay down a marker of their dominance in Scotland.

Neil Lennon is back at the helm five years after previously departing the club and could not have picked a more hostile environment for his return, having been hit by a coin while in charge of Hibs at Tynecastle earlier this season.

However, Hearts won this fixture earlier in the season 1-0 with a goal from Kyle Lafferty, who is now at Rangers, enough to secure all three points.