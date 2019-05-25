National Memorial Day Parade 2019 Live Stream- Concert, Performance Free

The National Memorial Day Parade 2019 will take place Monday afternoon on the National Mall. Here’s what you need to know. From firework displays to parades to lantern festivals, there’s a lot to do in the mid-Atlantic region. Here’s a roundup of the biggest events going on in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York and Washington-D.C. over the weekend. You’ll notice we skipped Baltimore and that’s because the city doesn’t have an abundance of special events for Memorial Day going on.

The parade will be streamed live to the troops via American Forces Network, and you can stream it live online via YouTube (embedded below). It will also be covered by D.C. radio station WTOP 103.5 FM.

Memorial Day is a pretty big deal in the United States, probably not surprising for a country that places to much importance on patriotism. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the US, and as they dont have many of these relative to other countries that tells you how significant this day is.

The National Memorial Day Parade is held each year along Constitution Avenue on the National Mall, and the event “shares the story of American honor and sacrifice from across the generations,” according to the website for the American Veterans Center, which sponsors the evnet. This is the 15th year of the parade and it is the nation’s largest Memorial Day event, drawing hundreds of thousands to “pay tribute to those who have served, are serving, and more importantly those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country

Traveling by car is not advised. There will be numerous road closures and parking will be scarce and far removed from the parade route. Instead, take the Metro into the city. Your best bet is the Orange/Blue/Silver lines, getting off in the area of Federal Triangle or the Smithsonian. You can also take the Yellow/Green lines to Archives. You may need to come hours before the parade to get a good spot.

The parades are in such diverse locations and across such a large area that finding any online coverage is pretty tricky, and as national TV coverage tends to focus on the major events in Washington DC then your options are further limited.

Officially taking place on the last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day, as the name suggests, is designated to remember the sacrifice of all the men and women who have lost their lives in the service of the United States Armed Forces. Originally started after the civil war, this has now expanded in focus to the fallen of all conflicts since.