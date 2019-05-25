Official Ways Copa del Rey Final Live Stream - Watch Spanish Cup 2019 Online

Every year, the Copa del Rey is disputed so one of the Spanish football teams can take the crown. If you are just as eager to see who wins this year and are looking for ways to watch the Copa del Rey Final Live Stream online, we know just where you can start looking. After few times later the most favorite soccer team Barcelona will face Valencia for Copa del Rey Final 2019 match. If you want to watch Copa del Rey Final Live online, these are the live streaming instructions.

How to watch Copa del Rey Final Live Stream Free Channels

Events: Copa delRay Final 2019

Teams: Barcelona vs Valencia

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin

TV channel: ESPN Deportes

Streaming: WatchESPN

How to Watch the Copa del Rey Final 2019 Without Cable Free Online

In recent years, it has become more and more obvious that watching TV online makes the most sense since we already do everything else online. With so many live TV platforms available, you can’t help but think of cutting the cord and taking on one of these services that are so much cheaper. Plus, you get the bonus of being able to watch your favorite events even if you’re not home; as long as you have a smartphone and an Internet connection, you’re good to go. Let’s see what live TV platforms you can subscribe to in order to watch the Copa del Rey event and much more.

1. fuboTV

Customization Channel Bundles – fubo Cycling ($11.99/mo), International Sports Plus ($5.99/mo), Sports Plus ($8.99/mo), Adventure Plus ($4.99/mo), NBA League Pass ($28.99/mo), Portuguese Plus ($14.99/mo), Latino Plus ($7.99/mo), fubo Extra ($5.99/mo) Premium Networks – Showtime ($10.99/mo), AMC Premiere ($4.99/mo), FX Plus ($5.99/mo), RAI Italia ($7.99/mo)

Device support Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, web browser

DVR 30 hours, unlimited time storage, expandable to 500 hours via extra feature ($9.99/mo)

Topping our list, we have one of the best live TV platforms for sports lovers, which features dozens of dedicated channels – fuboTV. This one has a single base bundle – fubo – but you can build upon it with loads of channel packs and premium networks. You’ll find beIN Sports in the fubo bundle, so there’s no need to look further unless you want to when subscribing to fuboTV. ESPN isn’t part of fuboTV’s offering yet.

fuboTV provides all users with access to cloud DVR, gifting everyone 30 hours of space. Anyone can upgrade to 500 hours by paying $9.99 per month. Another thing that’s great to know is that the service supports two simultaneous streams per account, with a third becoming possible to add in exchange for a fee. Read our fuboTV review for more info on what this platform has to offer.

2. Sling TV

Premium Channels – Showtime ($10/mo), STARZ ($9/mo), EPIX ($5/mo), CuriosityStream ($3/mo), Here TV ($8/mo), Grokker ($7/mo), Stingray Karaoke ($7/mo), UP Faith & Family ($5/mo), Pantaya ($6/mo), CineFest ($5/mo), Hopster ($5/mo), Comedy Dynamics ($5/mo), Dove Channel ($5/mo), DogTV ($5/mo), CONtv ($5/mo), Docurama ($5/mo), Outside TV Features ($5/mo)

NBA- League Pass ($29/mo), Team Pass ($18/mo)

Device support Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire tablets, Xbox One, Chrome web browser

If you don’t want to miss the games, you can have Sling TV record it for you, but only if you pay $5 per month for 50 hours of cloud DVR storage space. The service also permits multiple simultaneous streams, but you’ll have to be careful which bundle you choose. That’s because Sling TV offers a single stream with the Orange bundle, three with the Blue one, and four with the Orange + Blue one. Make sure to give our Sling TV review a read.

3. Hulu

Bundles A single bundle – Hulu with Live TV – $44.99 per month

Customization Premium channels – HBO ($14.99/mo), Showtime ($10.99/mo), Cinemax ($9.99/mo), STARZ ($8.99/mo)

Channel Packs – Entertainment ($7.99/mo), Espanol ($4.99/mo)

Device support iOS, Android, FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, browsers

DVR 50 Hours Cloud DVR by default, Enhanced Cloud DVR – 200 Hours ($14.99/mo)

Another great deal is to get Hulu, who has had for a while now a live TV plan. The Hulu subscription comes with dozens of channels, as well as access to the VOD library. Plus, you can enjoy some extra channel packs and premium networks, too. Hulu doesn’t feature beIN Sports, but you can find ESPN in the list of channels, along with ESPN 2. ESPN Deportes is also an option, but you’ll have to add the Espanol pack, which costs $4.99 per month. So, we recommend getting the Hulu plan, along with the Espanol pack so you have the full collection.

4. YouTube TV

Customization Premium channels – AMC Premiere ($5/mo), CuriosityStream ($3/mo), Fox Soccer Plus ($15/mo), Showtime ($7/mo), Starz ($9/mo), Shudder ($5/mo), Sundance Now ($7/mo), NBA League Pass ($40/mo or $124/year), EPIX ($6/mo)

Device support Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, iOS, Android

DVR Unlimited storage space, recordings saved for 9 months

5. DirecTV Now

Bundles Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo) Other Packages – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo)

Customization Channel packs – DirecTV Now Deportes ($5/mo) and DirecTV Now Espanol ($15/mo) Premium Networks – HBO (included with Plus and Max), Cinemax ($11/mo or included with Max), Showtime ($11/mo), STARZ ($11/mo) International Bundles – Vietnamese ($20/mo), Brazilian ($30/mo), Korean ($30/mo)

Device support Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, browsers

DVR Up to 20 hours, 30 days limit, no expansions

Free trial Yes, 7 days

Next, we have DirecTV Now, which is a great platform that comes with seven bundles. Two of them are completely new, namely Plus and Max, while the other five have been around for a long time, but they now have a new name and a different price that’s about double than what it used to be – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas. While beIN Sports isn’t part of the offer on DirecTV Now, you can find ESPN in Plus and Max, as well as Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate, with its place being taken by ESPN Deportes in Optimo Mas. You can pick whichever one you like most when subscribing to DirecTV Now. Keep in mind that you can still add packs featuring Spanish channels, international packs, and premium networks if you want to customize it all even more.

The service only offers subscribers some 20 hours of cloud DVR storage space, and there’s no option to expand, unfortunately. DirecTV Now supports two simultaneous streams, but a third can be added for $5 per month. Check out the DirecTV Now review for all the info we have on this service.

6. PlayStation Vue

Premium channels – HBO ($15/mo, or included in Ultra), Showtime ($10.99/mo, $8.99/mo with PlayStation Plus, or included in Ultra), FX+ ($5.99/mo), Epix ($3.99/mo, $2.99/mo with PlayStation Plus), Cinemax ($15/mo), Fox Soccer Plus ($14.99/mo or $12.99 with PlayStation Plus), Hi-YAH! ($2.99/mo or $1.99/mo with PlayStation Plus)

Premium Bundles – HBO + Cinemax ($21.99/mo or $19.99/mo with PlayStation Plus), Epix Hits + Showtime ($13.99/mo or $11.49/mo with PlayStation Plus)

Device support Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Roku, PS3, PS4, browser

DVR Up to 500 programs, 28 days limit.

Final Words: Watching the Copa del Ray can be quite exciting, especially since so many excellent football players come from Spain and compete in these championships. We hope that we’ve made it easier for you to watch too!