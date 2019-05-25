Raptors' fans show up in full force at Jurassic Park for Game 6 (Video)

Even a massive thunderstorm couldn’t stop Raptors fans from showing up to support their team heading into their biggest game in franchise history.

The weather in Toronto was, well, not so nice, with plenty of fog and a thunderstorm, with no sun whatsoever. Still, fans made their way downtown — some of them arriving early in the morning — to line up at Jurassic Park and show love for their squad.

Toronto was just one win away from punching its ticket to the NBA Finals, and its passionate fans were well aware of it. Check out the line at Jurassic Park before the game.

That’s the result of the get-in price for the game at Scotiabank Arena being over $700.