Raptors vs Bucks NBA Live Stream Reddit for Game 6 Online

The Raptors will attempt to stave off elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals as they travel north of the border to take on the Bucks in Game 6.

How to Live Stream the Game 6: Raptors vs Bucks on NBA TV

Toronto looks to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on TNT. Additional streams of the game can be found via the NBA Streams subreddit.

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, ON

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

TV Info: TNT

It's time to pick a side, Chuck. 😂@Raptors or @Bucks? 🤔

Game 6 – 8:30pm ET on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/8V3UkkZqB9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2019

No doubt. Milwaukee starters Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon are all headed for free agency, although the Bucks can match offers for Brogdon. Nikola Mirotic is also a free agent this summer.

The Raptors, meanwhile, have no bigger free agent than two-way star Kawhi Leonard, who can opt out of the final year of his deal. An NBA Finals berth, or better, in Leonard’s debut season north of the border would certainly be a boon to Toronto team President Masai Ujiri when free agency opens on June 30.

"The Klaw… his length, the arm, the wingspan." Kawhi Leonard's BEST DEFENSIVE plays of the season… ECF Game 6 tips Saturday night at 8:30pm/et on @NBAonTNT! #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/msQ3PbTUY4 — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2019

MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks need a win to prolong their hopes of reaching the finals for the first time since 1974. Then a Western Conference team, Milwaukee lost to Boston in seven games. One season later, star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar left for the Lakers, and the Bucks haven’t played for a ring since.

The Warriors are still the team to beat in the NBA, and they’re going to be a tough challenge in the Finals—whether or not Kevin Durant returns from his calf injury.

Toronto won twice in its previous Eastern Conference finals appearance, taking Games 3 and 4 at home against Cleveland in 2016. After that, LeBron James and the Cavs showed their class in Games 5 and 6, outscoring the Raptors by a combined 64 points.

The Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs are at a critical juncture with Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors coming up on Thursday night. The series is all tied up going into this pivotal contest, as each team has defended its home court during the first four matchups.