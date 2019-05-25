Watch Hearts vs Celtic Live Stream Online Channels Free - Scottish Cup Final 2019

The William Hill Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic this weekend will round off the 2018/19 Scottish football season. The pair go head to head at Hampden, Neil Lennon’s team looking to secure a historic treble while Craig Levein is desperate to get his hands on what would be the first trophy of his career. The bold Willie Collum takes charge of the big one, of course. He will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Ralph Gordon. Don Robertson is the fourth official.

Celtic are strong favorites but have already lost to the Jambos this season, a 1-0 win at Tynecastle back in August helping Hearts start the season in blistering form. That has badly tailed off as the season has gone on, in large part because of injuries to just about every key player at some stage. They can still end the season with silverware though. The Scottish Cup will be held in Hampden Park, on Saturday, 25th May at 3:00 PM BST.

Watch Hearts vs Celtic Live Streaming Free Online Channels

We have you covered on how to watch the Hearts vs Celtic Live Stream Online Scottish Cup Finals?

1. BBC 1

BBC is the Official channel to watch the Hearts vs Celtic Scottish Cup Finals. The coverage begins at 1.20pm. Viewers can receive the Scottish version of BBC1 via Channel 951.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

2. Premier Sports 1

Premier sports 1 is another great option to watch the Hearts Vs. Celtic Scottish cup finals. It covers a number of sports across the globe. It is priced at £9.99 for a month and if you want to purchase the annual package, then it will cost about £99.

Premier Sport users can also watch the game online on their website by just signing in.

3. Sky Sports

Sky sports is another amazing option to watch Hearts Vs. Celtic Scottish cup finals via live streaming. You can tune in to channel 412. You can also watch the UEFA Champions League Final, the UEFA Europa League Final and a lot of other sporting activities.

The Sky Sports is not charging anything for the first three months, but it will charge $ 38 from the fourth month onwards. However, it will have a 12-month contract.

4. Virgin TV

Virgin TV also broadcasts the live action of the Hearts Vs. Celtic Scottish cup finals match. Virgin Media users can tune to channel 551 to watch the match. The 4K ultra-high definition gives you an even better visual of the sport on your screen.

With Virgin, you can now watch the UEFA Champions League, Premier League matches, MotoGP™ and much more.

Hearts vs Celtic live stream Reddit

Search for the Hearts vs Celtic live stream subreddits or soccer streams subreddit and get free links to the match. Avoid bad links with ads.